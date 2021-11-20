‘Veronica will come face to face with her fears’

The new season de The Paradise of the Ladies it has been enriched also and above all by the new entry Valentina Bartolo. Known for her role as Shirin Scintilla in Melevisione, as well as for those covered in the fictional Non Kill and One Step from Heaven, the actress gave an interview to Tvpertutti about herself without filters. From the sweet memories of the times of Melevision up to the current experience on the set of Il Paradiso delle Signore, Valentina has revealed what she shares with her character and what to expect from Veronica in the near future.

Valentina Bartolo, from Melevisione to Il Paradiso delle Signore

First of all, thank you for the interview granted to TvPerTutti. Valentina Bartolo is a name that arouses exciting memories for many Italians, especially for those who followed the Melevisione and met her in the role of Shirin Scintilla. What memories do you have of that period?

They have been incredible years, poised between still perceiving myself as a reckless teenager full of dreams and beginning to warn the woman who was taking over my life gradually, giving me a job I wanted and the responsibility and uncertainties that would be involved. derived. Those were the years in which, as soon as I finished the theater school (il Piccolo di Milano), I had the enormous fortune to find myself immediately divided between the tours and the Melevisione which turned out to be an oasis of great joy, an open page of a magical book where you can go back to being a child again thanks to the role of Shirin Scintilla, my very first set experience, sometimes I had the feeling that the authors had known my childhood and that they wrote my episodes thinking about the problems and desires I had from baby girl!

In short, I also did therapy with Melevision! But the most significant thing was the wonderful team play we did between colleagues, director and departments. The affection that was created was very deep for me, with many we went out together and shared parties and dinners, what to say … we had a lot of fun and over time I really treasured the great opportunity I had also in terms usefulness of my profession, because Melevisione was a very useful and helpful project for children, it was not just entertainment, it was a hand extended to childhood. It was a program that tackled very difficult issues through “special” episodes such as adoption, sexual abuse and even death. Long live the Fantabosco!

How did your passion for acting start? If she hadn’t become an actress, what would she have liked to do?

I grew up in a very humble family, my parents from Campania and Abruzzo moved north as kids, they had passions that remained only in their heads, artistic aptitudes never cultivated because they found themselves minors working in the factory. My mother is a dance lover and my father a man with an incredible talent for drawing. Maybe somewhere they conveyed to me the need to express myself through art I don’t know.

Once, I was really little, maybe 3-4 years I had a beautiful dream: I was in my parents’ bed and I saw very amused masked figures enter my room, one of them was Arlecchino. I had probably recently seen a puppet show. The fact is that they called me to take a train with them until I opened the door of the house to go out together and see them again then return to silence in their little theater. Having said this, he is now a bit confused but I assure you it was a dream of peace.

When I woke up I began to pester my mother that I wanted to see the theater and, in short, from there my curiosity gradually came to life. I enjoyed playing, dressing up to impersonate the characters of fairy tales. I was so at ease in someone’s shoes that wasn’t me … that it was always me. Here it is, and the rest took place in stages, first the parish company, then a theater school in my city and then the small theater in Milan.

If I weren’t an actress, I would probably devote myself totally to painting and drawing. I have a great passion that I can cultivate in my little free time but I would like to be able to do something more than an instinctive outlet.

Currently in his work projects there is the Paradise of the Ladies. A very popular soap full of plots. How does it feel to wear clothes from the distant 60s?

We are talking about an era that has completely changed everything and fashion, the way of dressing, becomes in the 60s a way of living, of affirming values ​​or opposing them, so much so that new aesthetic standards, styles, colors are confirmed. The woman will be the protagonist of these changes, so wearing the clothes of the 60s means wearing that era that smells of enormous revolutions. The accentuated and colorful make-up, as well as the most beautiful and overbearing hairstyles ever seen, have a charm for me today that almost smacks of melancholy. There was a fantasy and a need to express elegance, shapes, a way of thinking that being able to even pretend to be a woman of that era is instructive as well as extremely fun.

The Paradise of the Ladies, the interpreter of Veronica Zanatta reveals what to expect from her character

Did you notice a lot of difference between the set of this acclaimed daily soap and your previous works such as Not Killing and One Step From Heaven? Is there more pressure or stiffness?

I must say that in all three sets I found myself very well, there was care and professionalism, in particular in “Don’t Kill” I also had the opportunity to work with a coach and it was precious given the particularity of the role, but the set of the Paradiso has the added value of being a very numerous team that has been going on for a very long time and that, despite this, continues to keep a very joyful and stimulating soul. I do not feel under pressure even though I perceive the great machine I got on, a machine that certainly has tight schedules but that moves in the desire to work at its best and also with a healthy dose of lightness and imagination. I am very happy!

Speaking of her character, what person is Veronica? Did you draw inspiration from anyone in particular to play that role so well?

Veronica I am also discovering it gradually. About her I know part of her past and the great trauma she brings and I try, as an actress, to be respectful of the loss she has suffered. Certainly Veronica appears as a woman divided between the great strength she expresses towards her being a mother and in this sense of having managed to raise her only daughter alone, and the equally great fragility in her role as a woman who is constantly afraid to lose the happiness found with Ezio.

I have the feeling that he travels on a double track, on the one hand he stands as a pillar of the new family, on the other he suffers the terror of losing it. She is a woman who retains a very strong instinctive side, who guided her in the almost nonconformist act for the time, of moving to a new city with her partner and accepting a cohabitation without marriage, even proposing an extended family to welcome his daughter into the house. It will be interesting to understand what role his unconditional love for Gemma and the one he rediscovered for Ezio plays, as well as the potential affection he will develop towards Stefania.

I was not inspired by anyone in particular, but I tried to model actresses who worked on ambiguity, such as Cate Blanchett, Isabelle Huppert, and Monica Vitti in Italy. I wanted to find tools that, albeit in a small way, could help me create a potential difference between what appears and what it is.

Is there something that unites you in a particular way to Veronica?

His sensitivity and his need for confirmation, but also his sunny attitude and in some ways involuntarily naive.

How is it working alongside Massimo Poggio?

The question should be asked the other way around! In the sense that it is he who also supports and endures my acting paturnias. You must know that every now and then I need to compare myself to the point of exhaustion with the director, perhaps for a very small thing on which I fix myself, and Massimo in those cases responds to this more analytical side of me with a great purposeful energy and at the same time with a extraordinary seriousness. He is a very good actor, always listening, I really appreciate his attitude on the set, I learn a lot from him and there is a peaceful atmosphere and it is fundamental.

From what you can tell us, what should we expect from Veronica this season?

Well … I can’t reveal much … but rest assured that important things will happen and Veronica herself will come face to face with her fears.