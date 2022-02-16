Verratti exclusively to CM: ‘I am the first footballer in the world to buy an island on the metaverse. I’ll tell you everything ‘| First page

Living in the present with an eye always projected towards the future. Design, program, plan. Technology clicks like Mbappé and we have to keep up with it and mark it tightly, otherwise we concede goals. Because there is a life beyond life. A parallel world, identical to ours, made of virtual reality in which you are represented in three dimensions through your avatar. It’s called the metaverse, and like in the real world there is a ball rolling. Yes, football exists there too. For information ask Marco Verrattiwho thanks to the advice of Acta Fintech, a company led by Gian Luca Comandini (HERE his comment) and Fabiano Taliani, is the first player in the world to purchase an island on the metaverse.

A historic milestone for the PSG midfielder, who bought one of the 25 digital islands offered for sale on The Sandbox by Exclusible, a marketplace specializing in luxury NFTs. In our interview Verratti tells what prompted him to launch into the metaverse business, and to become the first footballer in the world to buy an island in this virtual reality.

You are the first footballer in the world to buy an island on the metaverse, what effect does it have on you?

“I was very keen to reach this goal first, I strongly believe in new technologies and in this I wanted to be a forerunner of the times and an example to follow for many others”.

What did you think when they offered you to buy something in that world?

“Honestly, I never thought it was crazy. I immediately believed it was a crazy idea and could have fun.”

What is your island like?

“I can’t reveal the details yet, but clearly there will also be a stadium.”

What did your companions tell you?

“They weren’t surprised, on the contrary: many of them now want to participate. We have already had similar experiences with Neymar and Paredes, for example by purchasing a Bored Ape (nft collectible, ed)”.

How did you approach blockchain technology?

“It had already intrigued me when they told me about it, then I met Thibault of Exclusible and I felt like investing in this project. My friend Gian Luca Comandini indulged the enthusiasm I had and helped me transform the my idea in a real business “.

Who would he go to the island with?

“With my wife. All this is for her. Then for friends and fans there will be the opportunity to visit the island and buy apartments, but for now don’t let me say more …”.

In how many years do you think the first match on the metaverse will be played?

“Much sooner than you can imagine, in my opinion we will succeed by 2022”.

Are you planning to buy anything else on the metaverse?

“Sure! This island is just a taste. You will see it in the coming months ..”.

@francGuerrieri