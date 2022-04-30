Versace Eyewear SS22 Celebrates Emily Ratajkowski’s Modeling Career

The fashion stars united

Emily Ratajkowski and Maluma, captured in a series of images taken by the photographic duo of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, fully represent the dynamism and fame of the new season’s sunglasses and eyewear models that reinterpret the iconic Medusa Biggie style. by Versace.

The compositions are bold and powerful, in keeping with the two stars, the style of the new season and Versace’s enduring photographic imagery culture.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI AND MALUMA TAKE VERSACE

First popularized by Biggie Smalls (aka Christopher Wallace aka Notorious BIG) in the mid-’90s, Medusa Biggie sunglasses live up to their iconic status as the gold accessory is reinterpreted in a range of contemporary frames.

Acetate in bright neon or crisp white appears in the exciting and confident world of Versace’s flagship spring-summer 2022 collection and runway. The accessory shows its versatility by being used in intricate eyeglass styles and new oversized silhouettes.

MODEL VE ​​2248

An elegant, modern and comfortable version of a legendary design. This oversized feminine shape features adjustable nose pads for comfort, and the iconic Medusa Biggie medallion decorates the temple. This model of sunglasses is available in gold with dark gray polarized lenses and in matte black with dark gray lenses.

MODEL VE ​​2249

Natural notoriety is expressed through a striking new Medusa Biggie style. Unisex and seductive, this pilot style sunglass shape turns a classic design into a contemporary version.

Versace’s legendary Medusa Biggie medallion adds heritage charm to the temples, and adjustable nose pads provide added comfort. This model is offered in gold or matte black with dark gray lenses.

MODEL VE ​​4424U

Versace’s attitude is renewed with bold, contemporary designs and daring femininity. This oversized shape features the iconic Medusa Biggie medallion on the temple, and the universal fit enhances this version. This model of sunglasses is available in white with dark gray lenses and in transparent red with fuchsia lenses.

MODEL VE ​​4425U

Versace channels Medusa Biggie’s original retro style in this unisex model. Adding a touch of luxury to a modern street style, this oversized unisex style features a universal fit as well as the Medusa Biggie medallion applied to the temple. Available in turquoise or black with dark gray lenses.

MODEL VE ​​4426BU

A classic design with a dazzling twist. This feminine, oversized oval shape crafted from acetate is enhanced by the hypnotic power of Medusa, shining through the crystal-encrusted medallion on the temple. Offering a universal fit to suit all needs, this sunglass frame is available in classic shades like black or white with dark gray lenses.

MODEL VE ​​1283

This genderless eyeglass model embodies the subtle yet striking power of Versace by combining contemporary shapes with an iconic symbol. The jagged metallic oversized silhouette features the Medusa Biggie medallion on the temple. Adjustable nose pads offer great comfort. This model is available in gold, matte black and burgundy/gold with gold temples.

MODEL VE ​​3320U

This new unisex frame expands the Medusa Biggie family. The acetate eyeglass model has a universal fit to suit all needs and features the Medusa on the temple.

This model is available in transparent red, light havana and black.

CREDITS

Emily Ratajkowski

Creative Director: Donatella Versace

Campaign Creative Director: Ferdinando Verderi Photographers: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott Starring: Emily Ratajkowski

Casting Director: Piergiorgio Del Moro

Stylist: Jacob K.

Hairdresser: Paul Hanlon

Make-up artist: Diane Kendal

Maluma

Creative Director: Donatella Versace

Campaign Creative Director: Ferdinando Verderi Photographers: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott Starring: Maluma

Stylist: Jacob K.

Hairstylist/Barber: Christian Restrepo Makeup Artist: Cynthia Alvarez