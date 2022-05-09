Versilia loses the head of the medical area, the chief Panichi leaves and goes to Cisanello

THE INTERVIEW. He will also work as a university professor: “For me Pisa is Real Madrid, but the 14 years here will remain in my heart”

In the photo on the left Vincenzo Panichi (first from right) with his staff; in the photo on the right with the colleague who takes his place, doctor Elisabetta Giovannetti

VIAREGGIO. They organized a party in the ward, complete with an emotional video to greet him. “A video that he made me move: I leave, but the 14 years in Versilia will always be in my heart”.

The hospital says goodbye to one of its big names, Vincenzo Panichi: 64 years old, head of nephrology and head of the medical area since 2008, he was one of the helmsmen who kept the ship afloat during the Covid storm. Panichi goes to work in Cisanello, where he will be director of nephrology. He will also be engaged as a professor at the Pisan University, always in his subject: kidney disease.

Doctor Panichi, why the choice of Pisa?

«I’m a pisano doc, from Porta a Mare. For me this opportunity has the same meaning as being chosen by Real Madrid. I couldn’t give up ».

What will your professional commitment be?

«I will be director of the transplant and dialysis nephrology operational unit in Cisanello, on behalf of the hospital. I will also be working as an associate professor of nephrology at the Pisan university. These are operational assignments: I have no intention of retiring yet, although I am quite close to it. Not only that: together with his colleague viareggino Adamasco Cupisti we will reopen the specialization school for nephrologists in Pisa. In this way we will train new specialists, who are very much needed in our healthcare ”.

At Versilia, his departure was seen as a big loss. In addition to being head of a department, she led the medical area: she is a fundamental role in the engine of a hospital.

«I am grateful for the esteem that patients and colleagues have always shown me. But I assure you that neither will the assistance worsen for either. The fact that I am leaving is in things: there is a generational change that sooner or later must be done everywhere, and I am no exception. Whoever works in my place will probably have the strength and energy to face new challenges that an “old man” may no longer be able to manage with the right position ».

Who will take his place?

“The nephrologist Elisabetta Giovannetti, very good and expert. You have been working in our team for years and you will know perfectly well what to do ».

What will your assignment be?

«He will lead the nephrology pending the public competition for the new primary. There will obviously also be a new head of the medical area who will be chosen by the ASL “.

The chair of general practitioner is also vacant in Versilia, after the farewell of Dr. Plinio Fabiani.

«The general director of the ASL Maria Letizia Casani he will certainly proceed in the short term to the competition for the new head of medicine ».

You arrived at Versilia in 2008, called by the then general manager Giancarlo Sassoli. What does this experience bring with it?

«The pandemic was certainly the most involving moment, from all points of view. I have seen colleagues affected by Covid struggling between life and death in intensive care: for me, the hardest test. At the same time, we managed to manage this dramatic moment with a great sense of team and balance. The experience of Versilia is linked to my belief: beyond the professional qualities and experience, which obviously are fundamental for a doctor, in front of the patient who is looking for help, one must show one’s humanity. This is what can make the difference. And I am convinced that Versilia will continue to carry on this philosophy ».

