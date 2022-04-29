Versions of me: Anitta and the rest of the world

After the success of Kisses (2019), the Brazilian pop star reaffirms his international ambitions in Versions of me his fifth studio album.

Anitta was born in one of the many favelas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Like several artists of her generation, it is on Youtube that she is spotted by the one who will become her producer. His first songs immediately became hits in his country of origin. His first album, Anittaall in pop and electro-pop sounds, was released in 2013. The success was confirmed from the singer’s third album, in 2015: bang was quickly certified platinum, while Anitta explored a more RnB style.

But we will have to wait Kisses, in 2019, so that the success of the Brazilian artist crosses borders. An album calibrated for the international – Anitta sings in Portuguese as usual, but also in Spanish and English.

The one who collaborated with Madonna, Cardi B or even the French rapper Dadju – on the title My sun – confirmed by his fifth studio album, Versions of meits desire to make a lasting impression on the international scene.

Ever since Anitta announced the release of Versions of me on March 31, she chained the most prestigious American television shows. At the microphone of Jimmy Fallon or James Corden, she thus affirmed, while self-mockery and frankness, her desire to bring carioca and Brazilian funk into mainstream pop culture.

Propelled by the success of the title Envelop released in 2021 – and whose choreography has been featured in more than four million videos posted on TikTok – Anitta became the first Brazilian artist to claim the top spot in the world chart on Spotify. This popular success – she has accumulated more than ten billion streams on all platforms – is coupled with critical success: Anitta has already been nominated seven times for the Latin Grammys.

Versions of mereleased on April 12, has therefore confirmed the international stature of the one whose Latin pop rhythms have already been making Brazil dance for ten years.