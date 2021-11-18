“Verstappen didn’t even try to do Turn 4”

The episode that characterized the last Brazilian Grand Prix continues to be discussed. The close contact between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton occurred in the approach of Turn 4 on lap 48 is dividing the opinions of fans and professionals and has further raised the tension between Red Bull and Mercedes for the world championship challenge.

The panel of commissioners present in Sao Paulo last Sunday considered it unnecessary to open an investigation into the incident, not having available at the moment the images of the front camera car placed on the Dutchman’s Red Bull.

On Tuesday, however, Formula 1 shared the missed images on its social profiles, triggering the reaction of Mercedes which, shortly afterwards, requested and obtained the right to review what happened.

The decision on this matter will be made today, when both the representatives of the world champion team and those of Red Bull will be called up for a video conference. While waiting to know the outcome, an authoritative opinion on what happened was expressed by Juan Pablo Montoya.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The former Williams and McLaren driver, who spoke in the “This Week with Will Buxton” show, spoke about the episode that saw Verstappen and Hamilton as protagonists and indicated that the Dutchman was the only responsible person deserving of a penalty.

“My opinion? I think Max thought that if they collided he would earn points. Until Lewis finishes ahead of him, Max will be in a favorable position for the championship. There was no way he could take that corner considering how late he braked. I really don’t think he had much intention of making that curve… “.

“I have nothing against Max. I really like him as a driver and Red Bull have done a really incredible job to get to the same level as Mercedes. However I think they were surprised at how competitive the W12 was. “

Montoya then expressed concerns about the failure to penalize the Dutchman, also citing other episodes that have already occurred during this season and evaluated differently by the commissioners’ panel.

“Well, just remember what happened in Austria. When there were drivers fighting side by side, and the one outside was not given enough space, the driver inside the corner was penalized. Here we have a driver who took Lewis completely off the track. How can this be justified? ”.

“I’m not saying Max shouldn’t have defended himself, he was right to do so, but was he in a position to be able to delay braking so much? I think he expected Lewis to spin as he was on the outside. Lewis really had a lot to lose and he was smart not to try to turn the corner and go wide. Max was trying to do a maneuver similar to that of Silverstone ”.

“Ok, Curva 4 in Brazil is slower than the Copse, but more or less the situation is the same. He missed the apex. Look at how much criticism Hamilton received at Silverstone for his crash with Max because he completely missed the apex of the corner. Max in Brazil has not even tried to make the curve “.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Montoya then concluded his speech by launching a provocation against the commissioners …

“You have to ask yourself a question: are the rules valid for everyone or is Max treated differently? Let’s assume that the same maneuver was made by Mazepin. Would he have been penalized? Verstappen completely missed the corner and this is the crux of the matter ”.