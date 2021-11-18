Verstappen, family track walk in Losail – PHOTOS – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Waiting to know whether or not he will be penalized for what happened on lap 48 of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with his energetic defense on Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen arrived in Qatar to prepare for the third last race of this 2021 World Cup which still sees him in command of the general classification, 14 points ahead of his British rival. This will be the first of two consecutive races on new tracks for the riders, which enter the championship calendar for the first time this year. In fact, Sunday will take place in Losail while in two weeks, on 5 December, in Saudi Arabia. New tracks, new habits. Also for this reason Verstappen in the Qatari morning decided to make a break from his routine, which normally does not include the classic ‘track walk’, the walk along the track to understand its details and peculiarities up close.

This time, however, the walk was necessary to have a direct view of a layout that – although existing since 2004 – the pilots could only ‘taste’ at the wheel of their respective simulators. The Red Bull driver was accompanied by his engineers and by his father, Jos, who always follows his son’s sporting events very closely. Obviously he also arrived in the Losail paddock Hamilton, who will sit alongside his future Mercedes boxing mate George Russell today at the press conference. The Englishman has historically had a good relationship with the new circuits, having won in four of the last five races that made their debut in the calendar: last year at Mugello and Portimao, in 2014 in Sochi and in 2012 in Austin. The last ‘non-victory’ dates back to the first race held in Baku, in 2016.