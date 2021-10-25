Verstappen from three points with Shaquille, Sainz’s dig, Ricciardo as Tom Cruise | News

The Dutch driver “giant” in Austin as much as the NBA legend, ups and downs even at Ferrari.

MAX VERSTAPPEN: VOTE 10 He sometimes has Mister Bean facial expressions but is far from “lost in the world”. Indeed, to quote Hollywood (“Scarface”) “The World Is Yours”. The World Championship smiles more and more to a champion who – beyond his talent, the strategies and the performance of his Red Bull – found his rival’s Achilles heel: the lack of … respect towards his leading role, his (so far) undisturbed pace and his seven zero titles (for now).

LEWIS HAMILTON: VOTE 8.5

He puts on the track a comeback with all the trimmings but this year they are not enough about fifteen laps in “Hammer Time” mode. Fifty-six are needed (in the case of the US GP): all of them, without exception. We win and lose together, they say. In fact, the Mercedes management lowers the average.

FERNANDO ALONSO: VOTE 5

Over the years (but also only the stages of this World Cup), the former Ferrari driver looks more and more like Mansell. Bloody like Nigel and – some Sundays – not very profitable just like the former Leone. In fact, a GP closed prematurely in the pits after fighting for half a day with Alfa Romeos. Grit that honors him but deserves causes of a very different magnitude. Much ado … for nothing.

CARLOS SAINZ: VOTE 6.5

Dark in the face in the final, slightly controversial with the team for yet another problematic pit stop. Carlos has settled in and begins to have his say without getting too many problems but maybe he does it on the wrong day: the one that marks the overtaking suffered by his teammate in the World rankings. He started with the less suitable compound but he was on the SF21 in Saturday’s Q2 …

VALTTERI BOTTAS: VOTE 5

After the Turkish affairs, the return to normality, even to anonymity. He starts ninth but travels in the less noble part of the top ten despite a Mercedes under the butt and a very cool engine behind the back. He starts at the end of his (little) “starry” experience starting to get used to the belly of the group that awaits him in 2022.

CHARLES LECLERC: VOTE 8

The “sunny” part of the red box celebrates a Sunday of great class and substance, closed just off the podium and embellished with a lucid and far-sighted analysis on the microphones. the only flaw we find in Austin is a certain humor that makes his seasonal path rather bumpy. When the Red will be a record-breaking single-seater, a mental strength without jolts will also be needed.

ANTONIO GIOVINAZZI: VOTE 6.5

Now “separated at home” Alfa Romeo, Antonio puts on a more than dignified performance. For some time he has stood up to comparison with Kimi Raikkonen, even if this is not exactly a guarantee of success by now. Sure that being silenced by radio in front of the whole world for the return of the position to Alonso is not nice: by both.

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL: VOTE 10

Down from the podium he is almost as tall as Verstappen on the top step. Almost. In fact, we were tempted to give Shaquille O’Neal a nice nine, out of respect for Max’s ten. But the NBA legend raged throughout the GP and the Texanissima escort to the trophy for the winner at the wheel of a “cart” that would not have disfigured at the Viareggio Carnival earns him double figures.

DANIEL RICCIARDO: VOTE 7.5

Over the weekend in Austin they hailed him “as Tom Cruise (who wasn’t there) or as Ben Stiller (who was there instead). He cleverly captured Texan hearts by disguising himself as Dale Earnhardt and also driving his “MonteCarlo”. Of course, to win you need something else. In the race he turned with Sainz. Okay good and nice but in the race education can also remain locked in the locker. Respect is enough and advances.

SERGIO PEREZ: VOTE 6

With his captain out of line due to a duel with Hamilton at the start, the Mexican risks “involuntarily” to overtake “The Candidate”, but in a millisecond he remembers his role and pulls a braking … on the contrary in Austin’s “Snake”: bad bad scene. The dark side of the aforementioned respect.