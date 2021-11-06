Verstappen: “Great day, we are in good shape” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

After a first free practice session of the GP of Mexico City closed in third position, behind the Mercedes, Max Verstappen it has definitely redone in PL2. On the circuit Hermanos Rodriguez, the current world championship leader finished ahead of everyone with the best lap, stopping the clock at 1: 17.301. The fact that most impresses, however, is the gap trimmed to the immediate pursuers, once again made up of the Bottas-Hamilton duo.

The pilot of the Red Bull in fact, he outdistanced the Finn, who finished second, by well four tenths of a second, in addition to the five trimmed to the reigning world champion. A performance that therefore highlighted not only the great moment of form of Mad Max, but also and above all the potential of its car, which really appeared at another level compared to direct competition.

At the end of the second and final session of the day, Verstappen commented on his first approach to the Mexican track, pending the qualifying scheduled for tomorrow at 20:00 Italian: “Great day – analyzed the Dutch a Sky Sports – we tried to improve the car by trying to perfect the sensations it transmitted to us. In FP1 the track was very dirty, while in FP2, on the other hand, the situation was already more under control. The car is running pretty well. There are still a few things to look at, but we are in good shape. Perfect? We are never happy and we always try to improve. We have good impressions – he added – but tomorrow we will have to be concrete. We certainly started the weekend in a positive way ”.