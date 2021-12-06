Verstappen-Hamilton as Senna-Prost in 1990? Lewis Fans Shake | News

Sunday for the Dutchman would be enough for the Mercedes rival not to score points to be crowned champion and so … Suzuka’s precedent and Capirossi-Harada’s one in the World Championship

Sunday ad Abu Dhabi one of the championships will end Formula 1 most beautiful, compelling and controversial in history. Max Verstappen And Lewis Hamilton they will leave paired for the last GP of the season, the one that will sanction the 2021 world champion. Same points in the standings, but with the Dutchman ahead in terms of the number of victories: 9 against 8. way to condition the next race. Because if neither of the two contenders scores, the title will end up in the hands of the Red Bull driver. And considering that Verstappen is not one to have so many scruples, Hamilton fans now fear that Jos’s son may try to end his rival’s race in an unlawful way before the finish line. Indeed, already at the first corner.

A possibility that recalls what happened in 1990 in Suzuka between Ayrton Senna And Alain Prost. The situation was similar to the current one and in the end the vengeful spirit of the Brazilian prevailed over the comeback of the Ferrari driver. In fact, at the first corner after the start, Ayrton decided to voluntarily ram the Frenchman’s redhead, thus defending the minimum advantage he had in the standings and becoming world champion for the second time. What had happened the previous year in Japan had passed in his mind, with him and Prost, then teammates at McLaren, who got “stuck” in the last variant, giving the title to the Frenchman.

As then, even today the Fia it does not seem willing to intervene either in advance or by proposing and implementing retroactive penalties, such as the deduction of points. This is why there is a risk that one of the most beautiful endings in modern F1 may last only a handful of seconds. And it would be a great shame considering what we have seen so far on the track.

Motorcycling enthusiasts, on the other hand, remember well what happened between Loris Capirossi And Tetsuya Harada in 1998. In Argentina, the final round of the World Championship in the 250 class, the Romagna-born was seeing a title that seemed his own get out of hand and on the last lap he forced an oversized attack on the Japanese, with whom he shared the Aprilia garage, sending him to the ground . He was disqualified from the race, but the 4 points advantage he had over Harada, who retired, was not touched, thus being able to celebrate the championship victory.