Verstappen-Hamilton, FIA double-checked the rear wings – F1 Team – Formula 1

The level of tension of this exciting race for the 2021 world title continues to grow, transforming this season finale into something more and more like a cinematic thriller, perhaps a ‘spy story’, to use a term that the world of Formula 1 he knows – in spite of himself – very well. Mercedes And Red Bull are coming to a showdown, fair play now seems a distant memory and even the FIA ​​is showing that it has its work cut out to keep the duel within the canons of legality, starting with the thorny points of the technical regulation. In fact, the two stables that are the masters of the championship are repeatedly touching the limit of regularity, not sparing each other accusations about the legality of various components.

In Brazil, of course, all the attention has returned to focusing on the rear wings. In rapid succession, Adrian Newey’s suspicions arrived about the excessive flexibility of his rivals, the rogue ‘touch’ of Verstappen, the irregularity and consequent disqualification of Hamilton’s Mercedes and – finally – the spectacular comeback of the same in the Sprint Qualifying, which given rise to further controversy. At this point, however, the Federation returns to the scene, which evidently has understood that it has to specifically control the two cars of the title contenders. Thus, in the report released by the FIA on the traditional ’round’ of checks carried out by the commissioners after yesterday’s sessions, a detail catches the eye.

While all the cars were examined for many components, it is highlighted that the cars number 33 and 44 (those of Verstappen and Hamilton) were the only ones ‘checked’ to verify the regularity of the rear wing components. Both have passed this test, but it is evident that the judges want to keep an eye on the behavior of Mercedes and Red Bull on the two cars that are competing for one of the most balanced and discussed championships of the last 20 years.