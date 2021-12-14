Sports

Verstappen: “Hamilton unlucky, I am grateful for the battle” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Max Verstappen he made it. With a year of delay on the roadmap dreamed of by Red Bull, who wanted to make him the youngest world champion in F1 history, the Dutchman managed to win the world title. He did so at the end of an extraordinary season, which saw him finish in first or second position all the races in which he was not the victim of any accident. Paradoxically, however, the arithmetic success perhaps came in his worst race of the year, conditioned by a bad start and a pace on the track which, thanks to the extreme set-up of the car, was far from that of the W12 driven by Hamilton. The Blindfolded Goddess, however, who had turned her back on him in Azerbaijan and Hungary, was on his side this time.

“What was I thinking with ten laps to go? I was thinking about driving – said the Dutchman in a long interview with Gazzetta dello Sportbut I knew Hamilton was ahead. the I think Lewis was unlucky the way things turned out, but for my part I had to do my best. The key is to always believe in it. And I believed in it until the end “. Over the course of the season, Verstappen had launched several surprising messages for such a young driver, hinting that once he reached the world title his main ‘stimulus’ to race in the Circus would be completed. There are those who had even imagined a possible – sensational – retreat, ‘a la Rosberg’. But the Hasselt native actually has very different thoughts.

“I never thought about leaving – clarified – it was never an option. I wanted to be there and I am, then to win many titles you also need luck. But now I’ve won all I could, so whatever comes from now on will be a kind of gift, a bonus “. In 2022 the regulation change could disrupt the starting grid, but on paper the two big favorites still seem to be them, Hamilton and Verstappen. Despite the tremendous tensions experienced in recent months, the new champion used words of deep esteem for his rival: “We both wanted to win. We both did our best and battled it out, but I think there is a lot of respect between us. I am grateful to Lewis for this year-long battle, because it was great “he concluded.

