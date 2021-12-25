Verstappen: “I don’t agree with the stewards’ choices, but I get along with them” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The 2021 Formula 1 world championship has been resolved to Abu Dhabi in favour of Max Verstappen, who became world champion for the first time after overtaking his direct rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the last race on the calendar. The 24-year-old from Red Bull has thus realized his sporting dream at the end of a complicated and intense season, characterized by several episodes that ended up under the magnifying glass of the Race Direction, with the latter mother of some decisions that have sparked enormous controversy. Among these, the very current one on the modalities that allowed the Dutchman to win the title, which sparked the indignation of all Mercedes.

However, Verstappen himself was also ‘under investigation’ in several cases, mainly due to his aggressive driving style. The same new champion, in an interview with BBC, explained this aspect of the personal approach to competitions together with the existing relationship between him and the stewards: “I probably won’t change my style – Mad Max commented – I just have to let them know that I’m an energetic driver, but I have a very good relationship with them. When I find myself in their offices, it’s not that I don’t like them as people. I go there and we have a good chat, but nothing goes in my favor anyway. I can’t say they dislike me or anything; they just don’t agree with their decisions. I believe that this is my guide and that my philosophy is right, but I don’t agree with a particular choice ”.

In conclusion, the Red Bull driver expressed his own opinion on the work of Michael Masi, heavily criticized at the last tests of the season for some controversial decisions: “He does a very difficult job– he added – people say they need help, but we all need help from someone, including me. He is a good person who does his best, ed it is unfair to hate him or criticize him, because his it’s a very complex role“.