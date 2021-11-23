Verstappen: “It doesn’t matter how many titles you win” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

The war also drags itself off the track. Formula 1 has always been like this. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes know this very well and even if they haven’t had many opportunities to ‘train’ in the hybrid era (having beaten the competition), they juggle very well on this front. So do Red Bull and Max Verstappen, who in the latest statements seemed to want to send a dig to his rival in the standings.

According to the Dutchman, it matters relatively if a driver wins one, seven or ten titles: the important thing is to enter the elite of world champions. “In Formula 1 the goal is to win the World Championship, from then on it doesn’t really matter how many you win, because you are already a world champion. Of course, I would always try to win one more title, but the ultimate goal has already been achieved, which is to become champion“He told the BBC. “You work very hard to try to make it to the World Cup, and once you make it there is a lot less pressure“. Do you really believe it or is it just a provocation to Hamilton?