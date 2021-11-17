Verstappen: “Losail? Tested only in the simulator” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Unlike his rivals, Max Verstappen has closed the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to focus only on the Qatar appointment, the third to last race of the 2021 season.

Just as Mercedes has announced the appeal against the decision not to punish the Dutchman for defensive maneuver on Lewis Hamilton in turn-4 on lap 48 of Interlagos, the championship leader is looking to the future and to a track that, as for everyone, represents aunknown, being the first time he is on the Formula 1 calendar. Verstappen has never raced in Losail and indeed has only been in Qatar once (for an official ceremony), so he will have to play the championship on a track he knows only from a few hours he spent in the simulator. He and Hamilton will have to be enough to get the better of Sunday’s race.

These are his words in presentation of the Qatar Grand Prix: “The weekend that just ended was a difficult weekend, we were slower than the Mercedes. But we only lost five points, it wasn’t too bad. Of course I’d always like to win, but we fought for it and taking second place is fine. We have three races to face, we must push and do everything possible to get the best performance on the track, as a team. I’ve only been to Qatar once for an awards ceremony, can’t wait to go back. It’s a new track and I’m excited to see what it will be like to drive us, we hope to do a good performance. It’s always nice when we see MotoGP racing there! It is difficult to say what we will be able to do. I drove around the simulator for a while to understand the curves, but it will be nice to enjoy the track live. The test sessions will obviously be very important for everyone to gain speed and understand the correct car setup“.