Verstappen, ‘old style’ choice: he will race with the n ° 1 – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

A return to the past, a dip in tradition. In Max Verstappen some characteristics of the phenomena of the past are revisited, but often these discourses are pretexts to set useless comparisons. Now there is at least one element that connects the new world champion with the drivers who have made the history of Formula 1: not only the title, but also the symbol of primacy. The Dutchman, in fact, has just revealed that in 2022 he will abandon the 33 to race with the1, something that hadn’t happened since 2014, when the Circus gave the reigning world champion the opportunity to choose which number to face the following season. The last driver to bring the 1 to the track was Sebastian Vettel, precisely in 2014: in the era of Mercedes domination, in fact, Lewis Hamilton has always chosen the 44, while Nico Rosberg retired immediately after winning the title in 2016.

“This was my ultimate goal in F1. Now I have achieved it: everything that comes from 2022 onwards will be a bonus. What will come in the future? Years in which I will have fun. 2022? Honestly, I don’t have any feelings at the moment, I just want to enjoy this year, but certainly in a week or two I will return to focus on next year to defend the title, also because I will run with number 1“, Verstappen told the Formula 1 website.

The Dutchman then recounted the feelings after the checkered flag: “I cried. It means a lot to me, it’s my life. I didn’t like school and was entering a world where I didn’t need books. Once you reach your goal of a lifetime you have an incredible feeling, not just for me but for my whole family, because they have lived for me. My dad has been away with me for a long time and this probably cost him the wedding. My sister will have missed her brother and dad. Now all these sacrifices were not in vain, and it’s something special“.