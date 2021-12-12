Verstappen on the last lap thanks to the Safety Car, 2nd Hamilton, Ferrari on the podium with Sainz

The Dutch driver overtakes his rival on the last lap after the safety car has given the green light for Latifi’s accident and is champion for the first time.

When everything seemed decided a favor of Lewis Hamilton, Nicholas’ exit Latifi five laps from the checkered flag of the Abu Dhabi GP provokes the intervention of the Safety Car which gives the green light again only at the beginning of the last lap of the GP e Max Verstappen – who had just mounted a supersoft train – overtakes his rival (on hard tires) at the fifth corner of Yas Marina and goes to get himself his first world title. On the third step of the podium Carlos Sainz with Ferrari.

The World Cup ends with the success of Max Verstappen signing at the finish of the renewed circuit of Yas Marina the tenth victory of the season (Hamilton stops at eight, including the last three before Abu Dhabi), at the end of the twenty-second and last GP of a … infinite season. The showdown, however, had begun (and had continued) with a trend in favor of the Black King.

Hamilton sprints perfectly at the traffic lights and takes turn one in command, ahead of his rival. At the end of the longest straight in Yas Marina Max sinks the attack and slips into the Mercedes inside turn 6, forcing Lewis to lengthen in the escape route and then re-enter the lead at the exit of the S 6-7. On the radio Lewis warns his parents that he has been pushed out, Max opens up too asking that the first position be returned to him. It takes just a couple of minutes for the marshals (four, including former F1 driver Derek Warwick) to see what happened and decide that no investigation is needed. Beyond all, it almost sounds like a sort of… compensation to Mercedes for some decisions taken during the year in other controversial episodes between the two and in particular at the still recent Brazilian GP.

Hamilton stretches to have a six-second lead over Verstappen after thirteen laps. Behind the two are Perez, Sainz, Norris (who has problems with the exchange) and Leclerc. Verstappen reports by radio that he is in trouble with his supersoft and stops on lap 14 to mount a train of hard. Upon his return, Max is … touched by Leclerc who goes wide in turn two. Hamilton and Mercedes “cover” the opponents’ strategy by stopping on lap 15. Verstappen in turn goes wide in the penultimate corner, in the “dirty” air of Sainz who precedes him in third position. The Dutchman overtook the Ferrari driver in the nineteenth lap. On the twentieth lap Hamilton joins Perez which has not stopped yet but the Mexican resists twice the attacks of the British, making him lose five seconds, so much so that the two are joined by Verstappen. Hamilton passes Perez at the end of the longest straight and then Sergio steps aside giving the green light to Max who opens up via radio: “Checo is a legend!”. Back in command, Lewis resumes stretching over his rival. Behind them Bottas, Perez, Alonso, Gasly (the latter two – like Bottas – have not stopped yet) and Sainz. On lap 26 Kimi Raikkonen ends up long under braking and lightly touches the guards. He resumes and returns to the pits to change the front wing but he is forced to abandon the GP which marks the end of his career.

At the halfway point Hamilton precedes Verstappen, Bottas and Perez. The Finn goes to the pits on lap 32 and comes back ninth behind Leclerc. Up front, Hamilton’s lead over Verstappen stabilizes at five seconds. On lap 36 Antonio Giovinazzi stops with the other Alfa Romeo. Problems with the change and retirement for the Italian who temporarily bids farewell to the World Cup. Virtual Safety Car! Verstappen enters the pits and mounts a new train of hard. Pit stop also for Perez. Hamilton, on the other hand, does not stop. VSC ends on lap 38. With fresh tires, Max begins his comeback on Hamilton: on lap 43 of 58 the two rivals are divided by fourteen seconds. Behind them Perez, Sainz, Norris, Bottas and the Alpha Tauri of Tsunoda and Gasly. On the 49th step Norris goes to the pits for a slow puncture, possible alarm bell for the finale. On lap 52, the “gap” between Hamilton and Lewis is still twelve seconds.

To determine the elastic trend are the frequent dubbing between both. On lap 53 the safety car enters due to the accident of Nicholas Latifi who loses control of his Wiliams at turn 14, while he is in a brawl with Mick Schumacher. Hamilton cannot afford to make a pit stop: he would irretrievably lose his first position on the track and it would be for him … the end if the race ended in neutralization mode. In short, Mercedes has no alternatives other than total gambling, which on the contrary is an obligatory choice for the “Bulls”. In fact, Max goes back to the pits and mounts supersoft tires, followed by Perez who, however, one lap later is called back via radio by his team and has to retire.

Two laps to go and the Safety Car still on track. Initially the Race Direction decides not to allow the lapped single-seaters to overcome Hamilton, allowing Max to join the number 44 W12. Before attacking Hamilton in conditions of clear superiority, the Dutchman would have to overtake Norris, Alonso, Ocon, Leclerc and Vettel. Then comes the counter-order and Red Bull number 33 can stick to the exhausts of the Black Arrow.

Sprint final of just one lap! After … dangerously flanked Hamilton even before the resumption of hostilities, Verstappen force the braking at turn 5, overtakes Hamilton trying to resist inside, trying to get it out of the way by changing direction several times on the long back straight towards turn 6 and goes to take victory and world title at the finish line. On the third step of the podium Sainz with Ferrari. Best result of the year for Alpha Tauri: Tsunoda fourth, Gasly fifth. Bottas only sixth (Mercedes world Constructors champion with 613.5 points against Red Bull’s 585.5), then Norris, Alonso, Ocon and Leclerc to close the top ten.

Immediately after GP Mercedes files multiple protest to the Race Direction due to the lack of splitting of some single-seaters (Ricciardo, Stroll and Schumacher, who were behind Verstappen) in the imminence of the restart of the race and for the Verstappen maneuver that – a few curves before the restart – joins Hamilton which for its part is proceeding very slowly. By regulation moreover the Safety Car could only have re-entered after letting all the cars slip by lapped: essentially one lap later and therefore at a distance of the GP entirely completed. Two and a half hours after the end of the GP the Race Direction rejects the first protest from Mercedes, relating to the teaming up of the number 44 of Hamilton by the Red Bull number 33. A few minutes later the Mercedes protest regarding the failure to split by Ricciado, Stroll and Schumacher was also rejected. Verstappen world champion in Abu Dhabi then. However, Mercedes has the opportunity to appeal and question everything.

Verstappen closes the World Cup with 395.5 points against Hamilton’s 387.5 which must postpone the dream of the eighth title to 2022. Bottas is third at 226, Perez fourth at 190 while Abu Dhabi is third allows Sainz (164.5) to “jump” in one fell swoop both Lando Norris (160) and his teammate Leclerc (159). Daniel Ricciardo (115), Pierre Gasly (110) and Fernando Alonso (81) close the top ten.

Ferrari is confirmed third among the Constructors: 323.5 points against the 275 of McLaren. Alpine instead manages to contain the final forcing of Alpha Tauri in the race for fifth place: the team of Alonso and Ocon wins with 155 points against the 142 of the rivals.