Verstappen: “Penalties? They don’t give me gifts” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

The advantage in the drivers’ standings has narrowed again, and is eight points. Max Verstappen hears Lewis breath Hamilton on the neck, a sensation exacerbated by the British victory in Qatar. In the Middle East, the reigning champion dominated the scene, but the Dutchman kept the damage as low as possible: not only did he finish second, but he also took the point of the fastest lap. What that allows him to arrive in Abu Dhabi certain of the first position in case of second place in Jeddah, whatever the result of Hamilton in Saudi Arabia will be: a detail not to be underestimated in view of the last Grand Prix and in a World Cup so fought, harsh, full of controversy and with two sensational incidents between the protagonists.

Verstappen was able to limit the damage in Losail despite a penalty of five positions on the starting grid for not respecting the double yellow flag regime in yesterday’s qualifying. And he did not fail to make controversy: “Am I angry about the penalty? No. I knew they were going to do it. I never get gifts from stewards. I don’t know what we did wrong. Maybe because of my face. But it went as it went. I focused on my race. I got off to a very good start, made a good first lap and managed to recover quickly to second place. Then the gap to Lewis was too big. I tried to keep it as low as possible, in case they made an extra stop“, He told Sky Sport F1. “But something went wrong for them, because I did the fastest lap, I was very happy with this. I enjoyed myself. It is a very nice track for those who drive, especially in the end when I was fighting for the fastest lap it was very nice. Did I save the weekend? Yes and not only after the penalty. Overall it was a rather complicated weekend. The first match point in Jeddah? There are still many points up for grabs, I don’t think about it too much“.