Verstappen: “Ready for anything to win” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

“The rules have always provided for this possibility, there was no need to remind us”. Max Verstappen in Jeddah he played the card of the driver ‘harassed’ by the Commissioners and even if the notes highlighted by the Clerk of the Course Michael Masi on the possibility provided by the regulation to disqualify a driver or remove points in the standings in the face of clearly unsportsmanlike behavior seem to have been somehow forced by Verstappen’s ruthless race conduct in Saudi Arabia, the Dutch driver does not seem particularly willing to change his approach in Abu Dhabi.

“I will do anything to win“, in fact, reiterated the Red Bull driver, who already in the post-race in Abu Dhabi had hinted at his intention to exploit the advantage in terms of victories of nine to eight, a factor that at the moment would reward him with the world title in the event double zero from him and Hamilton to Yas Marina. During the press conference the duelists for the title did not even meet their eyes, between them there is an invisible wall broken for the last time by Verstappen at the end of the Qualifying in Jeddah, when after going to the wall Max congratulated himself with the poleman Hamilton. At the end of the race, however, the 1997 class left the podium, embittered by a five-second penalty which he considers unfair given that other riders have not received it for the same ‘cut’ as Curva-2. Then, however, another ten seconds came for the ‘brake-test’ against Hamilton. Episode on which the contenders did not confront: “The rules are clear, for me, they haven’t changed. I won’t sit down and talk to Lewis about it, we’re here to run, not to talk “, concluded Verstappen.