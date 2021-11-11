Verstappen replies to Wolff: “Easy to blame Bottas” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Both Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton at the end of the Mexican Grand Prix expressed their amazement at the failure obstruction by Valtteri Bottas towards Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver was able to join the Finn after taking advantage of his slipstream by taking the external and cleaner trajectory of the track. Taking advantage of this factor and his talent Verstappen braked more than 15 meters later than the Mercedes drivers and managed to perfectly close the first corner using the full width of the track. A spectacular maneuver that paved the way for the ninth victory of the season.

“I don’t know why he didn’t block Verstappen”Lewis Hamilton said, “his conduct was detrimental to Mercedes“, The words instead of Toto Wolff. Especially the thesis of the Mercedes team principal is not shared by Max Verstappen. “You have to leave space equal to the width of a car otherwise you will incur a penalty – declared the world leader as reported by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf – so I don’t know what Wolff is talking about, it’s too easy to blame Bottas, it seems ungenerous “. Even Christian Horner, number one of the Red Bull wall, underlined the correctness of the future Alfa Romeo driver in the first meters of the Mexican Grand Prix. At Mercedes, however, they would have wished for a little more aggression.