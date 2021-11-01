Verstappen: “Ricciardo would not be at my level today” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Following his debut in Formula 1 in 2015 at the wheel of the Toro Rosso, Max Verstappen was promoted to Red Bull, during the 2016 season, to replace Daniil Kvyat. On that occasion, the then very young and emerging Dutchman found himself the Australian as a new teammate Daniel Ricciardo, in turn present in the Circus since 2011 and winner of three GPs in 2014. While the latter continued his adventure with the Austrian team until 2018 – then moving to Renault and the current McLaren – the number 33 remained uninterruptedly in Milton Keynes, where he now finds himself in a position to be able to fight for the conquest of his first world title.

In the last three seasons, Verstappen has also firmly maintained the role of first driver, never finding companions capable of questioning his status within the team: even before the arrival of Sergio Perez, the 24-year-old has not met any hostals or from Pierre Gasly that of Alexander Albon, in turn demoted to AlphaTauri or as reserve drivers. In his interlude in Red Bull, the only one who managed to worry Mad Max it was in fact Ricciardo, able to achieve another three GPs and as many podiums alongside a real promise like that of the Dutchman. In turn, the Australian finished ahead of Jos’s son of art in the 2016 and 2017 World Cups, but lost the direct confrontation in 2018.

Years later, however, Verstappen is now convinced that if the Australian had continued his career at Red Bull alongside him, he he would no longer be able to maintain himself at his own level. An opinion that the person concerned has thus confirmed to the microphones of GP Racing: “It is difficult to make a correct comparison – Lewis Hamilton’s title contender explained – and I think it is a bit unfair to say that he was closer to me, because today I have accumulated more experience than in previous years, and I can express myself better. Certainly, in that period, Daniel had played more seasons, while I was the newcomer; I came from Formula 3, and had only spent a year in Formula 1 with Toro Rosso before joining Red Bull. I believe my big leap started there – he concluded – and that it coincided with the natural growth process in the first five years in the Circus. I don’t think he would be able to be at my level now ”.