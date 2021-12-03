Verstappen snubs Hamilton’s experience: “If it made a difference, it would have already been seen” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The ‘old’ versus the ‘young’, the claimed champion who could become the most titled driver ever and the starving talent chasing his first career title. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in their head to head for the conquest of the 2021 world title they represent the perfect contrast between two generations. The Dutchman presents himself to this double play-off that winds between Jeddah and Abu Dhabi with an eight-point advantage, but still anything can happen in a challenge that for nine months has not spared twists and emotions. One theme on which Lewis Hamilton has been ‘focusing’ a lot in recent weeks is that of experience. The Mercedes home champion is 12 years older than his rival and has spent seven more Formula 1 seasons.

However, the Hasselt native has repeatedly reiterated that he does not feel ‘weak’ from this point of view. Also in the press conference in Jeddah, when questioned on the subject, Verstappen snubbed the greater ‘seniority of service’ of his direct opponent. “I think it’s absolutely natural that at this stage of your career you are more prepared than you were in your first or second, when Lewis was fighting for his first title. I think it’s just a natural and very normal progression. I mean, I also feel much better prepared and more experienced than when I had just arrived in Formula 1. I don’t think it makes a big difference, otherwise it would have already been seen over the course of the season“.

“As a pilot you always keep learning, even when you are 30, 35 or 40 years old – concluded Verstappen – you learn through experience. Of course, you get faster, but maybe you also learn how to deal with certain situations, or you prepare better. These things are quite normal “, said the Dutchman of the Red Bull team.