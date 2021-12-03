Verstappen stings Lewis: “For years he had a great car” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

The 2021 season enters the most decisive phase for the assignment of the drivers’ title, which could already materialize on the occasion of the penultimate round of the calendar in Saudi Arabia, expected this weekend. In the case of Max Verstappen should in fact assert itself on the new track of Jeddah and Lewis Hamilton, at the same time, were to finish no later than seventh – just to name one of four possible hypotheses – the Dutch Red Bull would fulfill his dream of becoming world champion, for the first time in the top flight.

Regardless of what happens on the track, the 24-year-old made his first statements on the eve of the Saudi test, making a comparison between the performances of the last championship and the one currently underway during the presentation press conference at the Saudi GP: “Last season was quite boring – admitted number 33 – I often failed to do better than third place. The fact that we are now fighting for the title in the final stages of the year it’s impressive of us. I am doing as I have done all season, with no change. It’s a new track and, first of all, I have to learn it. I’m just focusing on the weekend to try and be as competitive as possible. Anyway – he added – we are very motivated and it is a new challenge for everyone. Let’s just hope it can be an exciting weekend and to be competitive, but it’s too early to say anything about it. “

The duel between Verstappen and Hamilton for the conquest of the world championship also generated tensions and clashes between Red Bull and Mercedes, with the team principals of the respective teams often at the center of heated controversies characterized by mutual accusations. In this regard, the ‘cold war’ between the two teams does not seem to excessively distract the Dutchman from their objectives, as confirmed by the person concerned: “I’ve always been very neutral – he has declared – without being too positive or excessively negative. I don’t follow these vicissitudes very much e I deal with other things in life. I am a stranger. Of course I do my simulator sessions, but the other interests I cultivate help me a lot “.

In conclusion, Mad Max finally expressed his opinion on the possibility of seeing the favored Mercedes on this circuit and on the renewed Abu Dhabi track, with both tracks on paper more suitable for the technical characteristics of the German car: “We don’t even know – he remarked – mostly here is a big question mark. But I like new challenges, ones where you don’t know what you can do with your car yet. I’m really looking forward to it. But, the rest, it doesn’t matter at all. There is the young boy against an established multiple world champion: this is already beautiful. But, in any case, I don’t care if I’m fighting someone my age or not. We are both great riders, only that one was more fortunate to take advantage of such a high-performance car for so long“. Unlike Fernando Alonso, who said he learned a lot from Michael Schumacher over the course of his career, Verstappen dissociates himself from this point of view: “I don’t think I’m a stronger rider now. I had a good season last year too ”.