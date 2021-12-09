Verstappen: “The rules do not apply to everyone” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Once again side by side at the press conference, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen they started the final battle of that war called World 2021. Words like weapons, then from tomorrow we will pass on the track, where the two have taken to the doors, with maneuvers to the limit, well-studied mischief and referees not always up to par.

If the seven-time world champion continues to show Olympic calm (“I focus on the things I can control“,”I don’t think the title can be won incorrectly“), The Dutchman seemed more aggressive and continued to hit on the same key, namely the alleged favoritism that the commissioners would have for Hamilton.

“Clearly the rules don’t apply to everyone: my defensive maneuver was replicated by other pilots, but no sanctions were issued for them. I don’t understand, I just ran hard. I didn’t deserve a penalty, in fact to two other riders (Leclerc and Russell, ed) who did the same maneuver, nothing happened. There is more severity when fighting for primacy, but I still don’t understand this difference in treatmentVerstappen said. Now for the Dutch there is the most important test of maturity: knowing how to transform these negative thoughts into anger and speed, remaining in the area of ​​correctness. Being able not to collapse under this weight would still be a victory.