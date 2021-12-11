Verstappen tormented by what he saw on the Mercedes: Some things were happening

Max Verstappen raises doubts about the regularity of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and does so on the eve of the Abu Dhabi GP where the fight for the 2021 Formula 1 World title will be decided.

To Abu Dhabi, home to the last grand prix of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, the tension is growing by the minute. The stakes are very high given that in the last race of the season one of the most fought world titles ever with the two rivals is played, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, even arrived paired in the standings before the last act. Waiting for the verdict of the track, the two contenders launch mutual accusations in front of the microphones, continuing to fuel the controversy, poisons and suspicions that characterized the second part of the season that is about to end.

The two drivers are not esteemed and they also confirmed it to their faces during the press conference that precedes the last weekend of the championship (the British, for the maneuvers on the track, gave the Dutch incorrect responded by saying that his consideration of the opponent has dropped significantly over the course of this season). But Max Verstappen went further by exposing his suspicions about the legality of the Mercedes driven by Hamilton, once again stirring up the controversy that arose during the Interlagos weekend: “Of course, the checks will always be carried out – said the Dutchman of Red Bull -. But unfortunately we can’t double check the car as it was in the previous races of the season, because surely some strange things were going on. But now it is“.

Clear Verstappen’s reference on what happened in Brazil when Red Bull claimed that the rear wing of the Mercedes was not acting according to the regulations despite having passed the FIA ​​tests that followed this accusation. In that case, however, an irregularity of a few millimeters was found in the height of the DRS profile which cost Hamilton a penalty while Verstappen himself received a hefty fine for touching the British car in the parc fermé. From there it was a growing accusations between the two teams become even more violent after the great comeback scored by the seven-time world champion who won the race after starting from the eleventh place on the starting grid.

Chaos in the Brazilian GP: Verstappen under investigation also made a reckless gesture

In that case under observation it was finished the new super Mercedes engine and the strange rear wing movement of the W12. Although the FIA ​​has not found any irregularities, Red Bull believes that the rival team has modified the wing precisely in order not to incur a possible penalty. But, according to Verstappen on the eve of the decisive Abu Dhabi GP, the same Austrian team still has doubts about the regularity of the # 44 Mercedes.