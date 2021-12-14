Verstappen was stopped for an hour and a half

Yas Marina’s test program has started at a rapid pace. After the first three hours of activity on the track, the drivers are already approaching the distance of a race, with few breaks and frequent tire compound changes to acquire as much information as possible.

At the top of the times table there is glory for the rookies, on the track with the 2021 single-seaters which so far have proved to be more performing than the ‘mule-cars’. An excellent start to the day for Oscar Piastri, fast and constant with the Alpine, as well as that of Pat O’Ward, at the wheel of McLaren. The Mexican was impressive in the speed with which he measured a Formula 1 car in the first test ever.

Max Verstappen was also back on track this morning, who arrived on track with his father Jos after a relaxing Monday interrupted only by some average activity. Waiting for him was the faithful track engineer Giampiero Lambiase, big slaps on the back and then immediately in the garage.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

For Verstappen there was also a stop of about an hour and a half (from 10:00 to 11:30 local time) before returning to the track. Max is one of the nine drivers on the track with the ‘mule-cars’ using Pirelli 18 ”tires, while the rookies are a total of ten.

To report a problem on Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren, which remained stationary along the track about an hour after the start of testing. The car was recovered and returned to the pits, and was back on track after more than an hour.

A lot of curiosity also in front of the Alfa Romeo pits for Valtteri Bottas’ first outing at the wheel of Alfa Romeo Racing. After returning to the pits at the end of the first ‘run’, Valtteri said goodbye to his ex-team when he passed in front of the Mercedes station.