Verstappen: “We struggle to bring the tires up to temperature” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

56 thousandths of a gap at the end of the first free practice session, 195 after the PL2 in which he insisted for a long time in the Qualifying simulation: Max Verstappen he did not spare himself today on Friday in Jeddah, which saw him dictate the pace at the beginning of both sessions only to see the Mercedes inexorably rise as the minutes passed. The Red Bull driver, leader of the World Championship with an eight-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton, finished the afternoon session in fourth position behind Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri as well as the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas.

“Overall, it’s a really nice track – commented Verstappen – there are a lot of fast corners and it’s fun to drive. We struggled to get the tires up to temperature in the PL2, a factor that we will of course examine in depth. We made some changes between the first and second practice sessions that didn’t work, but we are confident we can find the right balance in tomorrow’s Qualifying. There are of course many aspects to work on and improve on, so we will see what we can do to get more performance out of the car through the changes we will make in the evening. In view of Qualifying, I think it will be very difficult to manage the traffic, but in general it is difficult to say how it will go on Saturday, anything can happen. What is certain is that we will give everything “.