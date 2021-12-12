Verstappen world champion, Hamilton loses the title on the last lap

Max Verstappen he is the 2021 F1 world champion. The Red Bull driver overtook Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes on the last lap on the last lap, winning the Abu Dhabi GP and taking his first F1 title with his tenth victory of the season.

<< The chronicle of the race >>

A 2021 World Cup that left you with bated breath until the end. After a race in which Hamilton led the dances from the start, the safety car arrived due to an accident with 5 laps to go. The operations to remove Latify’s car takes time and we start again with only one lap from the end with Verstappen attached to Hamilton, a wheel to wheel that allows the Dutchman with new tires to overtake the British and win the world championship almost in disbelief. In Abu Dhabi, Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari finished third on the podium.

Verstappen world champion: the images of the triumph

First career title for the Dutch Red Bull driver who beats Hamilton on the last lap in Abu Dhabi and triumphs





“It’s incredible, I tried for the whole race, I always continued to fight and I had the opportunity on the last lap. I also have a cramp, it’s crazy, crazy, I don’t know what to say” Verstappen’s first words , who at the end of the race received the embrace of Lewis Hamilton. “The guys on my team deserve it and I love them. This year was incredible. Finally there was a bit of luck for me too, it was really crazy. I have to thank Checo (Perez) so much because he rode with heart today, it was a great team effort and he is an extraordinary companion “.

<< The final classification of the world championship >>

“A message to my team? They know that I love them and I hope we can continue together for 10-15 years, there is no reason to change, I want to stay for the rest of my life and I hope they allow me, I am very happy . Our goal was to win the championship and we did it, “added Verstappen.

“First of all, congratulations to Max and his team. We have done a fantastic job, which we have brought here too, in a season of the most difficult. I am grateful to have traveled this journey with them,” said Hamilton. “I have felt great in the last two or three months – he continues -, and even today. We are still in the pandemic, I hope everyone is healthy this Christmas. Next year we will see what happens”.