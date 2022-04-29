Verstappen’s luxurious private plane worth 12 million euros

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.29.2022 06:47:06





Max Verstappen has become one of the best drivers of the Formula 1 thanks to his aggressiveness and high level behind the wheel, which led him to win the Drivers’ World Championship in 2021. However, the performance of the dutch it looks reflected in it money what receives for being the world champion.

The dutch is currently the highest paid barbecue pilotsince at 24 years of age he receives €50 million per season with Net bulhewhich could ascend until the 65 if he manages to meet some sporting objectives stipulated by the team.

Although that is not all, since when they add the figures that you receive from your sponsors this number reaches €95 millionwhich allows you to live a day to day dream.

Verstappen’s luxurious plane

Despite the stratospheric salary Verstappen could perceive this campaign, since 2020 boasts luxuriesAs the private plane what I buy to the creator of Virgin Group, Richard Branson, for 12 million euros.

The plane is a Dassault Falcon-900EX and, despite having been built in 2008 bill with all kinds of mod cons for passengers. Designed to carry a maximum of 12 peoplehas two seats that can be converted into a bed, an minibaras well as a luxurious bathroom.

Although it has all the possible comforts to be able to move to wherever you want quickly, the Dutch spends around one million euros per year on maintenance concepts.