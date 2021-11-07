Verstappen’s repaired wing is mounted in Perez!

For the second time in a row, before qualifying we saw the Red Bull Racing mechanics repair the rear wing of the RB16B.

In Austin it was said that cracks had been discovered in the main profile due to the disconnections of the asphalt that had severely tested the reliability of the mechanical parts of the cars, but it aroused a certain feeling that the problem was repeated also at Mexico City.

Before the start of Q1 there was a frantic work on the rear of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and in particular on the movable flap of the rear wing. Already in free practice on Saturday morning the Dutchman had to return to the pits due to problems in the command of the DRS, the system which is driven by an electric motor.

The problem was then brilliantly resolved, but in the preparation of the car for qualifying a small failure was discovered on the mobile flap which occurred near the left side bulkhead.

Immediate intervention to remedy it: in the image of Giorgio Piola you can see where there is the white arrow that has been glued to a carbon skin useful to reinforce the detail that has given way.

We wondered why Verstappen had to face qualifying with a repaired rear wing and the answer was quite simple: Milton Keynes’s team did not bring in the triple trip a replacement suitable for the aerodynamic configuration for maximum load.

The Red Bull RB16B is a car that usually prefers lighter wings than the competition, so only in Monte Carlo and Mexico City a full load rear wing is required, which is why not too many spares have been prepared.

And, as the available spare was mounted on Sergio Perez’s car after the crash at the last corner in Friday’s free practice, the mechanics had to make do with repairing Verstappen’s flap.

The team for the race, however, has decided that Sergio Perez’s solution will be mounted on Max’s car, while the patched flap will be destined for the Mexican driver. Better not to take risks with those who are fighting for the world championship, but the effects of the budget cap are beginning to be seen …