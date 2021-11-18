Verti Assicurazioni announces 325 redundancies out of 600 employees – Chronicle

Cologno Monzese (Milan), November 18, 2021 – After almost two years of working from home, remotely, the workers today, Thursday November 18, gathered by the hundreds in the courtyard of the headquarters in via Volta. Not to resume in attendance but to start a difficult union negotiation after that Verti Assicurazione declared 325 redundancies and an outsourcing plan for the entire contact center and back office production structure, as well as a considerable reduction in all other departments, none excluded.

Added to the dramatic picture is the acceleration of the automation and digitization processes of the surviving departments. “It is unacceptable and shameful that once again, as in 2016, the company decides to throw the unsuccessful results of its business decisions on the shoulders of the workers and their families”, commented in a unified manner. Fisac ​​CGIL, First CISL, FNA and UILCA trade unions. Just five years ago, when the company was still called Direct Line, they had lived the same script: a similar situation had resulted the “voluntary” exodus of about 200 people.









“If we line up the events, we have the Spanish group Mapfre, of which Verti is a part, that took over Direct Line in 2015 with approximately 900 employees. After two years, the reduction to about 600 and now we want a “lean structure” of 290 people “, explains Paolo Plona of the RSU. The average age of Verti employees is 47, with a very strong female presence. Many part-time workers, many spouses employed in the same company and who both received the notice of redundancy. “There are also fragile or disabled workers, not spared by the restructuring – they underline Patrizia Pierri and Alessia Maioli -. Only these data give an idea of ​​the gravity of the situation and of the drama that many colleagues are already going through. The company makes money on its employees, without even proposing softer ways, such as the start of social safety nets “.

Two rounds of assembly to illustrate the phases of a path, which is expected to be long. “For now, Verti does not seem to want to take a step back. We are ready for three tough months, including collective action to say no to this cleaver “, the employees announce in chorus. The Cologne affair is part of the complex phase of the renewal of the national collective agreement for the sector. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, all workers have made their homes and personal means available to remotely continue their work. Not only has nothing been recognized for their efforts but right now, in the context of a situation that is still in many ways difficult, the “always forward” insurance, as the company’s slogan states, proceeds with the oldest of methods: redundancies “, comment the secretariats of all the unions that have already started, asking for an urgent meeting to the company.







