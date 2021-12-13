Vertical transistor: with the IBM and Samsung revolution, phones can be recharged once a week

IBM and Samsung have decided to give, in every sense, a change to the design of FET transistors, by rotating and arranging them vertically instead of horizontally. According to the two companies, this rotation allows the current to “flow” vertically and have increased performance or efficiencies, to the point that one day you might have smartphones that can be powered for a whole week on a single battery charge. However, such statements must always be taken with due precautions: processors are not the only “consumable” element within a product, but they still represent an important item.

This last example is just a scenario that serves to give the idea of ​​one of the advantages obtainable from the design of the rotated FET transistors, which IBM and Samsung have called Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistors (VTFET) presenting it during the first day of the IEDM conference in San Francisco.

Transistor rotated 90 °



Taking into consideration even the most popular recent processors and their transistor design, such as Intel’s FinFET but also as the future Intel 20A RibbonFET in 2024, while stacking multiple gates on the same transistor this type of FET is still based on a structure. horizontal, i.e. with source, gate and drain aligned horizontally and with the current flowing flat.

The scheme is a horizontal FET The Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistors (VTFET)

VTFETs have source, gate and drain arranged vertically, and therefore current flows vertically. This arrangement allows to reduce the length of the gate and of the relative spacer, two elements that determine the gate pitch as a whole, that is the distance between the transistors, which in the case of VTFETs is 45 nm.

VTFET transistors therefore have reduced electrostatic losses and parasitic capacitances, as a result they are able to provide exceptional operating voltages and driving current.

Test circuits made by the researchers demonstrated an approximate 50% reduction in gate capacitance compared to the horizontal design. Stated this way it would seem a disadvantage, but shorter FETs allow for better current passing.

IBM and Samsung estimate that VTFET transistors will give life to processors that they can be either twice as fast or use 85% less power than FinFET processors.