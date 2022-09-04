“Vertigo” enters the billboard, suspense to the maximum, and drama with “The wild girl”

Vertigo, suspense in 107 minutes. Becky and Hunters they are two best friends who propose themselves as a challenge climb an antenna over 600 meters high. What they don’t know is that the antenna is old and rusty and that going without telling anyone was not the best idea. Cast Jeffery Dean Morgan, Virginia Gardner, Grace Fulton, directed by Scott Mann.

the wild girl, suspense and drama in 125 minutes. based on the bestsellertells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raises herself to adulthood in the dangerous swamps of North Carolina. Attracted to two young men from the village, Kya it opens to a new world; but when someone is found dead, she is singled out as the prime suspect. As the case unfolds, the truth is unclear and threatens to reveal secrets hidden in the swamp. in the cast Harris Dickinson, Daisy Edgar-JonesTate Walker, Michael Hyatt, Sterlin Macer Jr., directs Olivia Newmann.

The Mafia Tailor, crime and suspense in 105 minutes. Leonard and his assistant operate a tailor shop in Chicago where they make impeccable garments, for the only people who can afford them: the mafia. One night, two mobsters knock on his door seeking a favor, drawing Leonard into a deadly game of lies and deceit. in the cast Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn, Mark RylanceZoey Deutch, directs Graham Moore.

my sweet monster, Children’s animation in 98 minutes. The production of Hungary talk about the princess Barbara, tired of her father’s rules, decides to rebel without imagining that that very night the kingdom will fall into the hands of the evil Joyce. Barbara must flee the palace and accept the help of the legendary monster bogey to save the kingdom, directed by Viktor Glukhushin.

Nope! horror and science fiction in 130 minutes. Residents of a lonely creek in the interior of California they witness a strange and chilling discovery. unexplained phenomena they will develop with the characters of a place that has no end. Michael Wincott, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer among others act, directed by Jordan Peele.

After: Infinite Love, 95-minute drama and romance. As a shocking truth about the couple’s families comes out, the lovers discover that they are not so different from each other. tessa it’s not the girl sweet and good she was when she met hardin, the cruel and bad-tempered boy she fell in love with. Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Louise Lombard, Kiana Madeira, Rob Estes, directed by Castille Landon.

Dragon Ball: Super Hero, animation and adventure in 100 minutes. Japanese production leads to Goku who once destroyed the Red patrol. Now, individuals have decided to carry on his legacy and have created the ultimate androids: Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two androids call themselves “superheroes” and decide to attack Piccolo and Gohan. Tetsuro Kodama directs.

Bullet train, thriller and action in 127 minutes. ladybug, down-on-his-luck assassin determined to get his job done after more than one of his assignments have gotten out of hand. However, fate has other plans while the last mission of ladybug puts you on a bumpy road with deadly adversaries all connected on the world’s fastest train, the end of the road is just the beginning of an extreme journey in Modern Japan. act Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny. Directed by David Leitch.

DC League Of Superpets, animation in 106 minutes. Krypto the Super Dog and Superman are inseparable friends who share the same super powers and fight crime together in Metropolis. When Superman and the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto He must convince a group from a hostel – the Hound, PB the pot-bellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel – to master their new powers and help him rescue the superheroes. Directed by Jared Stern.