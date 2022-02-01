Vertigo Titanium R, only 66 kg for the Spanish trial – News

Thanks to the titanium frame and other features, this limited series files a few kilos compared to the Nitro 2022. News also for the suspensions January 31, 2022



No.In the magical game of balance and reactivity, lightness is a key component in the trial. The Spanish girl Vertigo Motors presented the Titanium R Limited Edition 2022, a limited production of 40 specimens which focuses heavily on exclusivity: chassis And support shock absorber all in titanium (the rear subframe is in aluminum).

To which are added a lighter clutch cover and above all a brand new inverted fork Tech Factory Kashima Gold with 170 mm travel combined with the shock absorber Reiger three-way and with the same wheel travel.

No.No other dedicated parts are missing, such as the numbered Raptor platforms and finally the titanium exhaust.

A skid plate is in Ergal 6mm thick and there are protectors in carbon fiber for the side casings of the engine From the point of view motorsport there is a different manifold with integrated temperature and pressure sensors.

P.For the rest, the Titanium R derives strictly from the Nitro 2022, model that saw it I unload repositioned laterally, the redistribution of electrical components, new water pump, filter box and petrol tank.

The wheels are in the canonical dimensions 21 and 18 inches.