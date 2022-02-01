Vertigo Titanium R, only 66 kg for the Spanish trial – News

Thanks to the titanium frame and other features, this limited series files a few kilos compared to the Nitro 2022. News also for the suspensions
January 31, 2022
No.In the magical game of balance and reactivity, lightness is a key component in the trial.
The Spanish girl Vertigo Motors presented the Titanium R Limited Edition 2022, a limited production of 40 specimens which focuses heavily on exclusivity: chassis And support shock absorber all in titanium (the rear subframe is in aluminum).
To which are added a lighter clutch cover and above all a brand new inverted fork Tech Factory Kashima Gold with 170 mm travel combined with the shock absorber Reiger three-way and with the same wheel travel.
No.No other dedicated parts are missing, such as the numbered Raptor platforms and finally the titanium exhaust.
A skid plate is in Ergal 6mm thick and there are protectors in carbon fiber for the side casings of the engine
From the point of view motorsport there is a different manifold with integrated temperature and pressure sensors.
P.For the rest, the Titanium R derives strictly from the Nitro 2022, model that saw it I unload repositioned laterally, the redistribution of electrical components, new water pump, filter box and petrol tank.
The wheels are in the canonical dimensions 21 and 18 inches.
No.and comparisons of the related Nitro models (247, 280 and 300cc) the curb weight has dropped by 68 to 66 kg. The previous one Combat Titanium 250, from 2020, weighed 69 kg and delivered 25 horsepower.
The motorization can be 247 or 300 ccagain two-stroke, with six-speed gearbox, four developed specifically for the trial.
Prices have not been announced.