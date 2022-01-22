Very bitter final for the Azzurri in Kitz, Vinatzer and Razzoli make mistakes and it is a historic triumph for Dave Ryding

The slalom on the Ganslern gives Great Britain their first victory in the World Cup: the Val Gardena derails like the Rocket, Braathen and Kristoffersen go up on the podium. The first career top ten for Tommy Sala arrives, splendid sixth, with Maurberger ninth.

Simply unbelievable, or not given that in modern slalom everything happens at every race and today, in the fifth round of the season in the Kitzbuehel temple, history has repeated itself.

In the storm of Ganslern, the end of the 2nd heat is very bitter for the Azzurri, extraordinary in the first with four athletes in the top ten and ready to bring home a victory, 5 years after the last of Manfred Moelgg in Zagreb. Giuliano Razzoli, 4th at the end of the 1st heat at 73 cents behind Alex Vinatzer, is in command with a hundredth of a margin at the last intermediate, but makes a mistake on the final bump and is no longer able to return for the last figure on the final plateau , throwing away what would later become a probable 1st place.

Dave Ryding, in the lead after finishing sixth in the middle of the race (81 cents from Vinatzer), sees Sebastian Foss-Solevaag get on, then Clément Noel commit all kinds of mistakes (the mental crisis of the transalpine is now evident) and finally the same Vinatzer made a mistake immediately, lying on the first bump of an unforgiving Ganslern. And so comes the first, incredible triumph of Great Britain in the World Cup, thanks to the 35 year old who, on this track and also on January 22, 5 years ago, took his first podium with second place behind Marcel Hirscher.

Fifth winner in five slalom of the season and as always unpredictable podium, with Lucas Braathen (triumphing in Wengen six days ago) second at 38 cents and new specialty leader in place of compatriot Foss-Solevaag, while Norway also celebrates 3 ° place for Henrik Kristoffersen, from 24th to the podium, totally unexpected at 65 cents from the leader and with a slight margin over Michael Matt, 4th at + 0 “78 and with the Olympic pass now possible after a very difficult season, Johannes Strolz , 5th, and the one who will be the best blue, that is Tommaso Sala.

The Brianza, already 8th after the first heat, is very solid also in the second and closes just two tenths from the podium dream, sixth at 86 hundredths from Ryding. Then follow the first Swiss (while Yule, 2nd in the specialty cup, and Zenhaeusern come out in the 2nd heat), that is Meillard 7th and Rochat 8th, with Simon Maurberger great 9th with the second time in the heat and with the beauty of 19 positions recovered. For the Olympics it is almost certainly too late, but certainly not due to the demerits of Sala himself or of “Maubi”, but rather due to an incredibly small contingent in Italy (and here we should open a long speech …).

Beijing 2022 that no longer see Stefano Gross, out in the second after the 10th time trial of the first heat, and Manfred Moelgg who immediately left the scene this morning. And in the end, as far as Vinatzer is concerned, an 18th place will arrive, losing more than 3 seconds in the “lying” one at the start of the heat and then closing at 2 “34 from Ryding, with the awareness of having thrown the chance of the first one again. career victory.

It will arrive, perhaps as early as Tuesday in the great night of Schladming (Sunday meanwhile the weekend in Kitz closes with the second descent on the Streif), but certainly today there is only so much bitterness in the mouth.

MEN’S SLALOM – KITZBUEHEL

1st Dave Ryding in 1’41 “26

2nd Lucas Braathen + 0 ”38

3rd Henrik Kristoffersen + 0 ”65

4th Michael Matt + 0 ”78

5th Johannes Strolz + 0 ”80

6th Tommaso Sala + 0 ”86

7th Loic Meillard + 0 “88

8th Marc Rochat + 0 ”96

9th Simon Maurberger + 1 ”01

10th Filip Zubcic + 1 ”09

18th Alex Vinatzer + 2 ”34

DNQ Federico Liberatore

DNF2 Giuliano Razzoli

DNF2 Stefano Gross

DNF1 Manfred Moelgg