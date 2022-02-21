very changed, it does not look like her

Sharon Stone She is one of the most intelligent actresses on the world scene. She is not an exaggeration: she has an IQ through the roof. A gifted. Some critics consider her one-woman-hit, the actress with only one hit, the most famous Catherine Tremell fromBasic Instinct. A minor film that swept the 90s thanks not to Michael Douglas’s bullshit but to Stone’s shady, sexy and disturbing role. The scene of his crossing his legs during an interrogation to mislead the investigators has gone down in cinema history. It would have been vulgar, without underwear, on another actress. She makes it irresistible.

Now Stone, about to deliver 64 yearsstars in a magazine cover and it happens like in so many other recent cases, Nicole Kidman last week: the cover artists play with photo-shop and we find an unrecognizable and wrinkle-free Sharon. That’s how she is and that’s how they dress her up on the cover.

Stone appreciates the photo even if it doesn’t look like her: “Thanks to The Rake for the nice interview. Number 80 is now available for purchase. The editors have a bait, the 30 years of the movie Basic Instinct: “For our fourth annual female cover, we have the iconic, irrepressible and formidable Sharon Stone. 30 years ago this spring Basic Instinct changed his life. Takes us back to those crazy days and explains how overcame sexism and adversity to forge a life on his own terms. An icon of feminism who has rejected the surgery operations of other stars of the 90s such as Meg Ryan or Melanie Grifith. Stone is stone. Of crushed stone.

To understand how a Hollywood star has to face the challenge of getting roles over sixty, the great Melanie Griffith She is the same age as Sharon Stone. 64 years.It was news to go with the scalpel, makeup and photoshop. She suffered the same evil, some photos that make her unrecognizable. Since the actress divorced Antonio Banderas, she has been striving to make a place for herself in the cinema.





Now she spends part of her long vacations in the Balearic Islands and the paparazzi caught her in a bikini. Some treacherous photos that allow you to see what went wrong with the filters in the agreed photos.

Griffith has enviable genetics, his mother tippi hedren And your daughter dakota johnson they are actresses and wonderfully seductive, each with a different age: the mother (Birds) is 92 years old and the daughter (50 shades of gray) 32. He usually hangs photos that show that genes count and that the scalpel was a mistake:





In Formentera there are celebrities, and a great Hollywood star without filters, the great (without seconds) Melanie Griffith. Sharon Stone’s contemporary. Two world super stars. magazines better no photo shop. The wrinkle is beautiful. And authentic.