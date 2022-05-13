very chic for a great evening in Paris

The end of the season and the approaching sunny days allow Paris Saint-Germain players to take advantage of their free time to have fun. Lionel Messi has had a complicated season with his new club. Having stayed at Barcelona for more than fifteen years, the 34-year-old Argentinian has known everything there, but adapting to a new life and a new team is not easy. Author of a mixed season, he did not really manage to make the dream trio he formed with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar work.

Despite the sporting setbacks and the terrible elimination against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Lionel Messi has reason to be happy. As a couple and married to the sublime Antonela Roccuzzo, he is also with her the father of three adorable boys with whom he spends a lot of time. Last night, the couple left the little ones at home to attend the gala organized by the association For Hope, founded by his PSG teammate, Idrissa Gueye. A great charity event to help people in need in France and Senegal. Most of the Parisian players were present yesterday, from Marquinhos to Presnel Kimpembe via Angel Di Maria, no star missed the call.

The couple beautifully dressed for a good cause

For the occasion, Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela were on their 31, as the footballer’s wife showed on her Instagram account. Followed by over…

Read more

Read also

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo: Evening between couples with their ‘friends’ from PSG

Lionel Messi: His wife Antonela Roccuzzo sublime for the Vuitton show

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella: crazy evening in Pigalle with other footballers