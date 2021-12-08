“Very confident about Osimhen’s recovery”

Naples: Spalletti’s conference

“For me the only problem I have to worry about is that of the moral values ​​of the players. It is the energy they have to express every time they enter the locker room. It is to want to keep your back straight and kick the players. moments when things are not going well, not to accept the situations that sometimes determine your results. From what I see from this point of view, my players are healthy, so I don’t have to change anything. in a moment when the results creak, the Napoli uniform becomes even heavier, so you have to exhibit a superior mental strength and keep your head clear. This is what counts, being able to recognize the potential that you still have ” .

Spalletti on Osimhen’s recovery

“It will depend on the stresses he will have day after day. We will see in the gym how he will react and based on what we will understand, we are very confident knowing the boy because he is one who gives willingness to shorten a few days, everything possible will be done”.

Spalletti on the moment of Napoli

“We need motivation, a sense of belonging, for us they have all started from inside or outside, if we are at this point here we have probably not considered decisive those at the beginning, we have committed some lightness, the management is always the same and they are all races from inside or out, then this really is but a match like the one made with Atalanta I have to show them the right way to make sure that the result does not weigh too much compared to the result for the test they have expressed. I find there a leap forward and not a slag for the next match, the team played correctly and it is the Atalanta data that give you the document. If you have been at their level, you can aspire to win the next one too. if Leicester is at that level there, then there are the episodes and if you arrive with the right mind it is easier to exploit some of them, they are the ones who make the game go round because we did it evenly. “