Very dark! This is what the 7 Harry Potter movies would look like if it had been horror

The story of a boy with a scar on his forehead made by an evil wizard enchanted children and adults, so today we will show you something different from what you already know.



1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

+ The story shows an orphan boy raised by his uncleswho hate it. Since I was a child Harry always believed that his parents died in a car accident. But the night of his 11th birthdayhe is visited by a ‘huge man’ named Hagridwho will reveal the truth about his parents, who were killed by a sorcerer. It is thanks to him that Potter discovers that he also possesses extraordinary powers. Later he takes him to Hogwarts, school of wizardry and magic, a place where he will live great adventures and days of mystery with his best friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Read more

Daniel Radcliffe, in the role of Harry Potter managed to captivate children and adultswithout a doubt his 7 films will pass from generation to generation.

Without a doubt it was and will continue to be one of the public’s favorite films. for its great plot and fantasy world.

So, today we present you something specialwhat the covers of each movie would look like if the stories had been based on ‘horror’, a work by the illustrator Dylan Pierpont.