“Very different symptoms” – this is what happens with Omicron

The whole world is now alarmed by the spread of variant B.1.1.529 of the SarS-CoV2 virus, commonly renamed Omicron. Trying to bring some order and restore a certain calm is the president of the Association of Doctors of South Africa, the country where the mutation comes from, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, who says she considers it premature to talk about an upcoming health crisis.

After the first European case of variant identified in Belgium, and the panic that arose after the news of 61 passengers from South Africa tested positive at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport (although it is not yet known whether or not it is mutation B .1.1.529), Italy also registered its first positive patient with a sequence attributable to Omicron, resident in Campania.

According to Dr. Coetzee, giving in to alarmism and talking about a health crisis is premature, however, as the situation in South Africa is by no means critical. “ It may be highly contagious, but so far the cases we see are extremely mild “, he indeed explained.” Maybe in two weeks I will have a different opinion, but this is what we are seeing. So are we seriously worried? No. We are worried and look what is happening “, he added. Wait, therefore, before talking about a crisis and generate alarm. The Campania citizen tested positive for the Omicron variant, vaccinated with two doses, among other things, has mild symptoms.

In his interview with the Telegraph, Angelique Coetzee she says that for days in the private clinic she managed in Pretoria, patients with symptoms not exactly attributable to Covid were showing up, which had actually led her to think of a variant. No loss of taste and smell, for example, but rather a general feeling of fatigue and a slight tachycardia. “ Their symptoms were very different and mild than those I had previously treated The concern, of course, remains for the elderly or vulnerable, the doctor added.