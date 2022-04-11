Very fanatical! Olivia Rodrigo invited Conan Gray to her tour to sing Katy Perry and recreate scenes from Twilight

UNITED STATES-. Olivia Rodrigo already went on tour with his S.O.U.R. Tour, and the 19-year-old couldn’t be happier. During her concert at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center from vancouverthe star welcomed his great friend Conan Gray to perform a couple of hit songs from Katy Perry and have fun behind the scenes with Twilight.

“We are very happy to be able to be together today,” he exclaimed. Rodrigo to the audience while inviting Conan Gray on stage to sing the theme song perry, Teenage Dream 2010. “If you know Conan and me, you know that what we like to do the most is get in the car, play music and sing, so we thought we’d sing one of those songs for you,” added the star. They also sang The One That Got Away.

While they were behind the scenes, Rodrigo Y Gray they filmed a video for TikTokwhich later went viral, where they recreated a scene from the movie Twilight. In it, vampire Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, delivers an intense dialogue about his fantastic abilities to his love interest, the human Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart.

Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray are great friends

In the video, Rodrigo he does a quick full-body turn before delivering Edward’s lines, “As if you could outrun me!” An edited and sped-up clip of her then appears as he runs across the living room floor. Gray he also appears on screen with another line from Edward, saying, “As if you could fight me!” before running down a backstage hallway and hitting a large poster of the artist in another edited and sped-up clip.

friendship between Rodrigo Y Gray dates back to at least March 2021, the year in which they also spent New Year’s Eve together. Last week, the young woman thanked the singer during her acceptance speech after winning Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammys. “Thank you to my wonderful parents and my best friends Iris, Maddy and Conan. I love you guys,” the star said.