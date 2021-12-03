It is essential to take care of your health by maintaining a healthy and balanced diet, abounding with the consumption of fruit and vegetables.

Moreover, in this period, many of us are struggling with colds and seasonal ailments that it is important to try to prevent and counter.





Not everyone knows that this tasty vegetable typical of the winter season would be enough to stock up on vitamins and to strengthen the immune system.

It is good not to forget the importance of physical activity to have not only physical but also mental benefits.

Very few buy it but this very tender and precious meat is worth gold for our health

We often hear repeated how important it is to introduce fish into our diet, due to its extraordinary properties.

For example, we could alternate cod with the unsuspected fish that costs very little and is perfect for blood pressure and high cholesterol.

For meat lovers it is good to know that, in the right proportions, this too could have benefits for our body.

In this article we will talk about Kobe beef, so called because its city of origin is Kobe, located precisely on the island of Honshu.

This type of beef is considered one of the finest that can be found all over the world.

In addition to being recognized for its prestige, many are unaware that it also contains high quality proteins (about 22 g per 115 g of product).

Not only that, in fact this meat also contains easily assimilated iron, which is important for combating anemia.

It is important to know that if we want to preserve both its flavor and its incredible properties we will have to consume it rare.

However, Kobe beef would contain more fat than that from other cattle breeds and, for this reason, it is particularly tasty.

This is why we must not overdo it with its consumption, also because it is a source of cholesterol, so it is up to us to regulate the quantities.

Very few buy it but this very tender and precious meat is worth gold for our health, especially for those who are anemic.

More information

This meat is characterized by the presence of veins of fat right inside the muscle tissue and the texture of its meat is particularly tender.

It is known for its particularly sweet flavor, appreciable even if consumed once cooled, while also retaining its softness.

The only sore point is the price. In fact it is preferable to consume it, for example, for a special occasion.

Deepening

In addition to the liver, this delicious food that we often underestimate would be enough to stock up on iron