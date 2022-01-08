What we are experiencing is most likely one of the most difficult times of the year when it comes to health. The Christmas binges put a strain on the liver, intestines and kidneys. At the same time, many of us have to contend with typical seasonal ailments such as colds and respiratory problems. Fortunately for us, there are incredible natural remedies that could prove to be very useful in improving the general condition of the body. For example, very few know it but this very common plant could help the liver and kidneys and give us a big hand even against cough and asthma. It is a remedy that cannot replace drugs and should be taken after consulting your doctor, but its properties have been widely demonstrated. It’s time to find out what it is and how to use it.

There are ancient natural remedies, which have been handed down to the present day. But above all, which have properties now recognized by science and which are used in herbal medicine and as a basis for numerous supplements.

This is precisely the case of the plant we will talk about today: the pilosella. Pilosella is a spontaneous plant famous for its positive effects on water retention and for its ability to reduce intestinal gas. But, while important, these are not its only properties.

In fact, the pilosella seems to have excellent anti-inflammatory and soothing properties on respiratory symptoms such as asthma and cough. In addition, it could prove to be really useful for increasing the secretion of bile from the liver and for fighting urinary tract infections.

A plant with a thousand properties, but which must always be treated with care. Especially by allergic subjects or by those who are not very tolerant of plants of the same family, such as chrysanthemums and daisies.

But if we do not have allergy problems and the doctor gives us the ok, we can safely go to the herbalist’s shop and buy our precious pilosella.

How to use the pilosella and exploit its properties

The best way to exploit the properties of the pilosella is to use the leaves to prepare an herbal tea. Let’s boil a saucepan with water and add, when it boils, a teaspoon of leaves. We cover and leave to infuse for about 8-10 minutes. After this time we can filter the mixture and drink, possibly away from meals.

If we barely tolerate the bitter taste of the herbal tea, we can add a teaspoon of organic honey after filtering it.

