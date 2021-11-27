The cold is most likely the most widespread disease in the world. Generally, it occurs during the cold season, the one that therefore goes from autumn to early spring.

In the course of our life, we have all had the opportunity to suffer the symptoms. After infection, in fact, coughs, sneezing, sore throats, headaches, stuffy nose, mucus production and so on usually appear.

In these cases, to recover from the cold, it is generally recommended to rest and avoid temperature changes. If you need to leave the house, however, it is important to cover yourself well with scarves and warm clothing. Furthermore, it is a good rule to wash your hands frequently, avoiding touching your nose, and to ventilate the rooms of the house well. In addition to this, however, you can also try to thin the mucus, to free the respiratory tract, by carrying out the so-called nasal washes.





Very few know this but here’s how often you need to wash your nose according to science

According to the Humanitas Institute, it is essential not to underestimate the importance of nasal washes. This practice, in fact, should be performed daily, even when you are not cooled.

Just like brushing your teeth, your nose should also be washed in the morning and in the evening.

This also allows us to clear the paranasal sinuses, freeing us from the feeling of numbness caused by mucus, and to breathe better.

Therefore, this is a good practice to include in your routine, especially for those who live in the city and tend to breathe air that is not exactly clean. In this case, in fact, part of the pollution and dirt is breathed in, potentially triggering inflammatory reactions.

How to do nasal wash

So, very few know this but here’s how often you need to wash your nose according to science. To carry out the nasal wash you need to use a syringe (without needle) with a physiological solution. By tilting your head, you spray the solution into one nostril, so that the liquid can escape from the other, taking the mucus with it.

There are also other solutions on the market, from nasal sprays, to nasal showers, passing through aerosol for children.

In any case, it is essential not to rely on homemade preparations. In fact, many recommend preparing do-it-yourself saline solutions, without realizing that an incorrect dose of salt would be enough to dehydrate the nasal mucosa. Furthermore, it is not recommended to do nasal washes using only tap water because it could be irritating.

Deepening

