When we think of liver damage, good old alcohol immediately comes to mind. Often considered the cause of so many ills, it certainly cannot be denied that excessive consumption can cause various problems. The same is true for fried and fatty foods, which are believed to be a major cause of liver damage. However, it is not always alcohol and heavy food to blame for numerous ailments and there are other absolutely unknown causes.

In fact, many people are unaware that the triggers of liver enlargement can be quite different.

Let’s find out now two that will probably leave many readers speechless.

Very few people know that the liver could enlarge for these 2 unsuspected reasons

Also called steatosis, this condition would put a strain on those who suffer from it, but it could also present itself in an almost asymptomatic form.

As explained by Humanitas, among the main causes that could cause its onset, two certainly do not concern nutrition and previous health conditions. These are prolonged fasting and sudden weight loss.

This revelation could make many people turn up their noses who think they can help their body by doing long periods of so-called detox. A diet based for a long time on low-calorie foods and a drastic reduction in food would sometimes be fatal for our small purifying organ.

Be careful, this does not mean risking steatosis if you eat less than usual or are following a diet for a short period of time. Rather, we are talking about prolonged periods and rapid weight loss, which could set other alarm bells on as well.

Diet and liver

Very few know that the liver could enlarge for these 2 unsuspected reasons, but it is good to be aware of them.

According to experts, it is possible to prevent this serious ailment by practicing regular physical activity and eating properly. Avoiding too much fatty foods, a preference for fruit and vegetables and, above all, not fasting for a long time are small tips for a healthy liver. Furthermore, it seems that a lower consumption of red meat and, conversely, a higher intake of cereals are also good prevention strategies.

Let us not be scared in these days of celebration where the watchword is obviously “eat”. It is right to take advantage of family meals and enjoy what we love, but as always, in this case too the watchword is moderation. We can eat everything, just simply don’t overdo it and our bacon and liver will certainly be grateful to us.

Deepening

This cereal could prevent osteoporosis and promote intestinal transit, perfect substitute for pasta and rice