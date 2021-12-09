Millions of people around the world struggle with the hated cholesterol every day. Perhaps not everyone knows this, but cholesterol is a naturally occurring fat in the blood.

In fact, a physiological quantity of cholesterol is naturally present in our body. The problem arises when it is present in the blood in excessive doses. This, in fact, constitutes a very serious risk factor, which can affect the onset of cardiovascular problems, such as heart attack and angina pectoris.

For this reason, it is important to take care of your body every day, both through drug treatments and by controlling your diet. Some foods, in fact, have such valid nutritional characteristics that they would even be able to positively affect cholesterol.

Among these there is also a spice, still too underestimated and which, on the other hand, would also be able to control the cholesterol level. This is what we are talking about.

Very few use it but this spice would be an exceptional natural antibiotic that would also lower bad cholesterol

Spices are a central food in our kitchen. They can have more or less positive effects on our body, which is good to know. In this regard, those who take anticoagulant drugs or ACE inhibitors should be careful to consume this very popular spice.

A spice that, on the other hand, could give us unexpectedly positive effects is turmeric. As reported by Humanitas Research Hospital, turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and would be good for many other points of view.

It would be useful for the intestine and against cholesterol

In addition to these properties, turmeric would also work as an antimicrobial, but not only. It would, in fact, also be useful against intestinal gas. A bit like this too often underestimated vegetable that could decrease gas in the stomach and constipation.

Let’s now pass to one of the most important characteristics of turmeric. The fibers contained in this spice, in fact, would help reduce the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood. Despite this, however, few people know its potential. In fact, very few use it but this spice would be an exceptional natural antibiotic that would also lower bad cholesterol.

A source of precious minerals for bones, teeth and more

Furthermore, turmeric is a real concentrate of mineral salts useful for the body. Among others, there are calcium and phosphorus, which would be particularly useful for the health of bones and teeth, and potassium, an ally of cardiovascular health.

We remind you, however, that this information does not replace the opinion of a specialist. It is important to always consult your doctor for useful tips and advice on your diet and health.