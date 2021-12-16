Sometimes we find ourselves in situations that are necessarily due to specific reasons. In fact, it can happen that problems, diseases or difficulties, which we encounter in the course of life, are connected to very specific causes. The fact is that we don’t always know exactly these origins. And science, especially in recent years, has been working precisely to understand what the reasons behind problems that involve so many people may be. In this way, in fact, one could certainly work upstream of situations, finding more effective and faster solutions.

Very few would have said it, but this factor would be one of the main causes of cancer and obesity

As we have just pointed out, there are some problems that involve and often frighten many people. And among them, those related to health are certainly at the top of the chart. In particular, some situations could jeopardize the tranquility of our days. Among these, for example, we could find obesity, a problem that can entail a series of consequences that are far from easy to manage. Furthermore, tumors can certainly be noted, diseases that often frighten us. Research conducted by Duke University of the USA, published in the “Jama Network Open” and reported by the Veronesi Foundation, seems to find a common reason for these two situations. Scholars would trace the onset of these diseases to growth in a condition of decay and in an unfavorable environment.

Duke University research and the results obtained

The researchers analyzed 2,000 children for 18 years, focusing mainly on the adolescent period. The novelty of this study, however, is its focus on biological rather than psychological factors. In fact, it seems that the environment around us may have an influence on the epigenetic mechanisms, which would help certain genes present in our body to develop. The researchers carefully observed the environment in which each boy had grown up, and at 18 they performed a blood sample from each one in order to be able to analyze the epigenetic traces. It has been observed that an unfavorable environment and a degraded situation during growth could lead to obesity, cancer and even mental disorders.

Therefore, very few would have said it but this factor would be one of the main causes of cancer and obesity. Obviously the studies will have to continue, especially to understand if we can act on the situation and change the cards on the table. But certainly, in this way, prevention could be easier.

