Very flirtatious, Yanet García poses in a gold-colored swimsuit

Yanet García is the new golden girl with this swimsuit

Posing in a spaghetti strap bronze swimsuit, the coquette ex weather girl Yanet García once again stole sighs and this time she did it with a photograph in which she appeared by the pool.

As you may remember, Yanet García rose to fame thanks to her work as host of the weather section in a program in her home state, Monterrey, Nuevo León.

However, some time later she was called to participate in the program ‘Hoy’ on Televisa, where her popularity grew as the beautiful “Girl of the Climate”.

After several years of success, the Mexican model decided to turn her life around, so she moved to the United States to go in search of her dreams.

It is there where he achieved an important certification as a Health Coach, so in addition to sharing his beauty secrets and exercises that have worked for him to achieve a heart attack silhouette, he is able to advise those who want to lead a healthy lifestyle.

However, despite the success she achieved through her social networks, the 31-year-old actress also decided to please her fans and it was in April 2021, when she joined the exclusive content platform. onlyfanswhere she offers subscribers very careful photos and even some beauty tips.

In this way, she shares photographs with risky bed sets and tiny bathing suits that expose her shapely anatomy, but without showing her completely natural body.

This is how in one of his most recent publications on the famous Instagram social network, he released a brief preview of what his followers can enjoy on the adult platform mentioned above.

Posing in a swimsuit with thin straps in bronze, the Monterrey native exposed her beauty by the pool.

Sunday”, was what he wrote on the photograph.

In the publication you can see him sitting on the edge of a pool with his feet in the water.

The swimsuit that she wears in said photograph reveals her incredible figure, her flat abdomen being one of the most outstanding points due to her posture.

On the other hand, she appears with her eyes closed and her hands grabbing the straps of the upper part of her swimsuit.

In this way, the combination resulted in a quite attractive photograph that captivated all those who saw the publication on the camera’s social network.

As expected, her fans did not hesitate to fill her with reactions, however, the former weather girl decided to block the number of hearts she had stolen.

What could be seen are the large number of comments where people recognize her beauty.