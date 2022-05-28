Very good movies on Amazon Prime Video that very few know

There is no doubt that at the moment the streaming service is one of the best options to be well entertained on the television scene.

But with so much content available, there are certain titles that can go unnoticed by its users, where we find a few movies that are just as recommendable to watch as the best-known blockbusters.

MY UNCLE FRANK

Year : 2020

: 2020 Duration : 94 min.

: 94 min. Director : Alan Ball

: Alan Ball Gender: Drama

Starring Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis and Peter Macdissi, my uncle frank is a film whose plot is located in the year 1973 and tells the story of Frank Bledsoe and his young niece Beth.

The two embark on a road trip to attend the family patriarch’s funeral. However, to Beth’s surprise, they are unexpectedly joined on the journey by Walid, her Uncle Frank’s lover..

YOUTH

Year : 2015

: 2015 Duration : 118 min.

: 118 min. Director : Paolo Sorrentino

: Paolo Sorrentino Gender: Drama

Another of the good movies on amazon prime video it is Youtha drama written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino starring Michael Caine, Harvey Keitel, Rachel Weisz, Paul Dano and Jane Fonda, among others.

The film follows the story of Fred Ballinger, a prestigious orchestra conductor who spends a vacation in a hotel in the Alps with his daughter Lena and his friend Mick, a film director who is struggling to finish his latest film.

Although Fred has long since given up his musical career, there is someone who is especially interested in getting the composer back to work.

From London comes an emissary from Queen Elizabeth, who has to convince Fred to conduct a concert at Buckingham Palace on the occasion of Prince Philip’s birthday.

SING STREET

Year : 2016

: 2016 Duration : 105 min.

: 105 min. Director : John Carney

: John Carney Gender: Dramatic comedy

Following with the best Amazon Prime Video movies not everyone has seen we have sing streeta dramatic comedy directed by John Carney and starring, among others, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Lucy Boynton, Jack Reynor and Aidan Gillen.

Its plot is set in the 80s and tells the story of Conor, a young man who suffers the consequences of the economic recession having to leave private school and enter public school.

Although the atmosphere is much more tense than in his old school, Conor will find a ray of hope in Raphina, a girl with whom he falls madly in love and, with the intention of conquering her, he invites her to be the star in the video clips of the music band he wants to form..

MIDNIGHT IN PARIS

Year : 2011

: 2011 Duration : 96 min.

: 96 min. Director : Woody Allen

: Woody Allen Gender: Romantic comedy

Written and directed by Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris It is a beautiful film that has a cast of the likes of Owen Wilson, Marion Cotillard, Rachel McAdams, Corey Stoll, Kurt Fuller, Michael Sheen, Mimi Kennedy, Kathy Bates, Léa Seydoux, Tom Hiddleston and Adrien Brody, among many others.

It tells the story of Gil Pender, a successful but disillusioned Hollywood screenwriter who is vacationing in Paris with his fiancée Inez. Although Gil tries to finish his first novel, Inez dismisses his ambition as a delusional dreamer and encourages him to pursue writing more lucrative screenplays.

As he wanders the streets dreaming of the roaring ’20s, Gil discovers that at midnight, a vehicle appears in a certain corner of the city and picks him up, transporting him to the Paris of the 1920s..

Gil ends up delighted to meet a multitude of iconic characters and decides to travel every night to that magical time, ready to show his manuscript to those he knows who can give him the best of their evaluations.

THE KINGDOM

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 131 min.

: 131 min. Director : Rodrigo Sorogoyen

: Rodrigo Sorogoyen Gender: political thriller

In the Spanish field we have among the good movies on amazon prime video The kingdoma film directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen whose script he co-writes with Isabel Peña.

The film has a cast of the stature of Antonio de la Torre, Josep Maria Pou, Nacho Fresneda, Ana Wagener, Mónica López and Bárbara Lennie, among many others.

Its plot follows the story of Manuel, an influential regional deputy secretary who has everything in his favor to make the leap to national politics. Nevertheless, His perfect life begins to fall apart after some leaks that implicate him in a corruption plot with Paco, one of his best friends..

While the media begin to echo the dimensions of the scandal, the party closes ranks and only Paco comes out unscathed. Manuel is expelled, singled out by public opinion and betrayed by those who until a few hours ago were his friends.

Although the party wants him to bear all the responsibility, Manuel is not resigned to falling alone and, with the sole support of his wife and daughter, he will be forced to fight against a machinery of corruption that has been greased for years and against a party system in which kings fall, but kingdoms continue.

THE ROOM

Year : 2015

: 2015 Duration : 118 min.

: 118 min. Director : Lenny Abrahamson

: Lenny Abrahamson Gender: Drama

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson The room is another good Amazon Prime Video movie that not everyone has seen and that we definitely recommend.

Starring, among others, Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Joan Allen, William H. Macy and Megan Park, the film follows a mother and her son who have been kidnapped since the young woman was 19 years old. For the little boy, the room they are locked in is the whole world he knows, since he was born there and has not seen what the outside is like..

With great determination and ingenuity, the young woman has created a life for her son in that small space, and her love for him is the only thing that allows her to endure the unbearable.

However, the boy’s curiosity grows, along with his mother’s desperation, who knows that the room will not be able to contain both for much longer.

A NEW LIFE

Year : 2017

: 2017 Duration : 108 min.

: 108 min. Director : Kurt Völker

: Kurt Völker Gender: Dramatic comedy

Another of the little known movies from amazon prime video it is A new lifea dramatic comedy written and directed by Kurt Voelker.

The film has in its cast actors such as JK Simmons, Josh Wiggins, Julie Delpy, Odeya Rush, Jae Head and Tom Amandes, among others.

Its plot revolves around Bill, a man who, after losing his wife, moves with his teenage son to Northern California in order to get over the loss and start a new life.

Soon The lives of both will change favorably thanks to two extraordinary women who will help them believe again in life and love.

CAROL

Year : 2015

: 2015 Duration : 118 min.

: 118 min. Director : Tod Haynes

: Tod Haynes Gender: Romantic drama

Among The best Amazon Prime Video movies that not everyone has seen we have carola romantic drama directed by Todd Haynes starring Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Sarah Paulson.

Its plot is set in the 1950s and follows Teresa, a 20-year-old who works in a store in New York and dreams of a better life.

Everything will change for her when she meets Carol, a seductive woman trapped in a marriage where there is no love. The two women hit it off and start a forbidden relationship, but as their story unfolds, their lives begin to unravel..

THE MAP OF TINY PERFECT THINGS

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 99 min.

: 99 min. Director : Ian Samuels

: Ian Samuels Gender: Romantic comedy

within the good Amazon Prime Video movies that few have seen we have The Map of Tiny Perfect Thingsa film directed by Ian Samuels starring Kyle Allen, Kathryn Newton, Josh Hamilton, Al Madrigal, Cleo Fraser and Anna Mikami, among others.

It tells the story of Mark, a teenager who, like Bill Murray in the movie Caught in time, you find yourself stuck in a time loop repeating the same day over and over again. However, Mark’s life will change completely when he meets Margaret, a mysterious young woman who is also trapped in the same time loop as him.

Forming a couple of the most special, Mark and Margaret set out to make the most of their situation by finding all the little things that make this endless day perfect as they try to figure out how they can both get out of this weird endless loop.. Here you can read our review of The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.

So far our review of these very good movies on Amazon Prime Video that are not the ones that everyone has seen. If you want other recommendations to enjoy the platform, here are some of the best series that can be seen right now on Amazon Prime Video.