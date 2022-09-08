very good news in sight for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

Since the start of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo has had to juggle the tight management of Erik Ten Hag. Cooled by the Portuguese’s desire to leave all summer, the Red Devils manager did not hesitate to send the Portuguese star to the bench in the last four Premier League games. A choice reinforced by the good performances of United, which won each of these meetings including successes against Liverpool and Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally holder tonight?

Ten Hag therefore has no real reason to change his plans, notably with an excellent Rashford in the lead. But tonight’s meeting could be a game-changer for CR7. Manchester United’s entry into the Europa League against Real Sociedad would be an opportunity for Ten Hag to seriously turn around. The Sun even announces ten possible changes in the starting lineup with the only Antony aligned again on the right. Cristiano Ronaldo, for his part, would therefore find a starting place, facing a Spanish team which will inevitably remind him of good memories from the Real Madrid era…

Manchester United’s probable line-up Dubravka – Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw – Casemiro, Fred – Antony, Van de Beek, Elanga – Cristiano Ronaldo