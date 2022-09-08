Entertainment

very good news in sight for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Since the start of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo has had to juggle the tight management of Erik Ten Hag. Cooled by the Portuguese’s desire to leave all summer, the Red Devils manager did not hesitate to send the Portuguese star to the bench in the last four Premier League games. A choice reinforced by the good performances of United, which won each of these meetings including successes against Liverpool and Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally holder tonight?

Ten Hag therefore has no real reason to change his plans, notably with an excellent Rashford in the lead. But tonight’s meeting could be a game-changer for CR7. Manchester United’s entry into the Europa League against Real Sociedad would be an opportunity for Ten Hag to seriously turn around. The Sun even announces ten possible changes in the starting lineup with the only Antony aligned again on the right. Cristiano Ronaldo, for his part, would therefore find a starting place, facing a Spanish team which will inevitably remind him of good memories from the Real Madrid era…

Manchester United’s probable line-up Dubravka – Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw – Casemiro, Fred – Antony, Van de Beek, Elanga – Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, the star of Manchester United, has only been entitled to the bench of the Red Devils since the start of the season. That could change tonight… Facing Real Sociedad, several changes are announced in the eleven.

